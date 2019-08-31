This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scotland build World Cup form with six-try win in Georgia

Finn Russell was in great form, with a hand in five of his side’s tries.

By AFP Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 9:01 PM
50 minutes ago 1,345 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4791063
File photo: Finn Russell after the win over France.
Image: Ian Rutherford
File photo: Finn Russell after the win over France.
File photo: Finn Russell after the win over France.
Image: Ian Rutherford

OUT-HALF FINN Russell starred as Scotland hammered Georgia 44-10 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up Test in Tbilisi.

Russell played a part in all but one of the visitors’ six tries in a fixture which marked the first time a tier-one nation played a Test in the eastern European nation.

Centre Rory Hutchinson crossed twice to secure a second straight victory for Gregor Townsend’s side after losing to France a fortnight ago.

The visitors raced into a 6-0 lead after 12 minutes with two Laidlaw penalty goals and they made the most of their early dominance as Russell showed his quality against a sluggish defensive line.

His break after 14 minutes ended with second-row Ben Toolis scoring. The Racing 92 fly-half then set up Hutchinson five minutes later for the centre’s first Test try and the lead was 20-0 after 19 minutes.

The home side claimed their first points of proceedings with a 40-metre penalty from full-back Soso Matiashvili before Laidlaw then re-established the 20-point on the troke of half-time.

Source: BSG SPORT/YouTube

Northampton midfielder Hutchinson, starting his first international, scored his second of the game eight minutes into the second half.

Georgia’s crossed through substitute Kakha Asiseshvili with the prop’s first touch after 58 minutes.

Fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze added the extras but Scotland led 30-10 with a quarter of the game to play.

Russell was again the key in the away side’s fourth try. His neat grubber kick was collected by Darcy Graham for the winger’s fourth try in six Tests and the 10 was replaced after slotting the touchline conversion with 15 minutes remaining.

Scotland’s fifth try came as back-up scrum-half Ali Price took a quick penalty and Scott Cummings crashed over from short range on the 74-minute mark.

The two sides face each other once again next Friday in their final warm-up game ahead of the start of the World Cup, where Scotland begin with a clash against Ireland.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie