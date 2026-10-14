Losing Roarty 'tough to take' for Donegal but 'hands are tied' on AFL's presence in GAA

DONEGAL ALL-IRELAND WINNER Éamon McGee says losing star player Finnbarr Roarty to the AFL is “a tough one to take” but believes that the GAA are restricted in terms of how they can resolve the loss of talent to clubs Down Under.

Roarty is the latest high-profile AFL recruitment from the GAA. The 2025 Young Footballer of the Year has signed a two-year rookie contract with Collingwood, just two months after Kobe McDonald linked up with St Kilda in the wake of ending Mayo’s 75-year wait for the Sam Maguire.

A highly-rated defender, Roarty played a key role in Donegal’s 2025 Ulster success before contesting the All-Ireland final against Kerry.

“It’s a tough one to take,” says McGee who won an All-Ireland with Donegal in 2012.

“One of your up-and-coming players, and something we’ve cried out for. He has a massive engine, and I’m led to believe that this was one of the things that really jumped out for the Aussies that blew them away with the figures he was putting up on the testing.

“You’re conflicted too because it’s a great opportunity, but for us as Donegal fans, you want your best players. Finnbarr is definitely one of the top 15 players in the country, and we’re losing him for definitely one year anyway.”

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In addition to Donegal heading into 2027 without Roarty’s services, his club Naomh Conaill will also feel the impact of his absence. The reigning Donegal SFC champions are hoping to defend their title this Sunday when they take on St Eunan’s in the county final.

McGee’s club Gaoth Dobhair lost out to Naomh Conaill in last year’s decider after extra-time where Roarty scored three points in a standout performance to help seal their eighth senior championship crown since 2005.

“For a 20-year-old, to just take control, the last time I’ve seen something like that was probably Michael Murphy,” McGee continues. “It’s tough enough for us, but for the club to be losing him, there was a lot of chat in Naomh Conaill that Ulster is where they want to really make a pitch. Losing Finnbarr is just not a good spot for them.”

McGee adds that whispers of Roarty’s impending departure to the AFL have been circulating locally over the last two weeks. This is Donegal’s first major loss to the Australian sport. Michael Murphy has previously spoken about how he was approached at an earlier stage in his career, but that he had no interest in pursuing the opportunity.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has explored the world of professional sport after taking up coaching roles with various soccer clubs including Scottish giants, Celtic. McGee, however, is confident that McGuinness is likely to have an unsavoury view towards the AFL’s presence in Gaelic Games.

“If you were to ask Jim in this next day or two, it’s going to be extremely dim around the involvement of AFL in Ireland. He’s going to say that he wanted Finnbarr to stay. That’s the bottom line.

“Our hands are tied, because it goes back to how we pride ourselves in the amateur thing. We have to be careful in terms of how vocal we are and in terms of what we say about losing someone to a professional game.”

Since the return of McGuinness, Donegal have evolved into a contender for the Sam Maguire. They won back-to-back Ulster titles in 2024 and 2025 and reached the All-Ireland semi-final in 2024 before progressing to the final the following year.

While Roarty’s absence is a big setback for the team, McGee is still confident that Donegal can win All-Ireland without him.

“They can win in All-Ireland, definitely. There will be someone within the wings that will step up.

“The way Donegal have played this last few years, it’s systematic. They’re not relying overly on any one individual within that structure.

“There is a risk involved here. Finnbarr’s playing for a county that’s at the top table. They’re not that far away. He’s in the top list of players in the country. It’s a tough gig where he’s going. There’s a great opportunity for him to stay here and be involved as well.”

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