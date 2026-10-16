Kerry FC make history, Longford join them in playoffs

First Division results:

Wexford 2-5 UCD

Kerry FC 1-1 Cork City

Finn Harps 2-0 Bray Wanderers

Longford Town 1-0 Athlone Town

Treaty United 2-0 Cobh Ramblers

KERRY FC AND Longford Town secured their First Division playoff spots tonight.

The duo were looking to join UCD and Bray Wanderers, who had done enough for a top-five finish before Friday’s final round of regular-season matches.

Kerry and Longford began the day in fourth and fifth, but needed results to go their way, with Cobh Ramblers and Athlone Town also aiming to keep their seasons alive.

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For Kerry, a 1-1 draw with champions Cork City Mounthawk Park was enough.

Ruairí Keating gave the visitors an early first-half lead, but Vincent Borden equalised five minutes later.

No further goals were scored as Kerry earned a playoff spot for the first time since the club were founded in 2022.

Longford secured the final playoff spot, as James Bailey’s 33rd-minute winner consigned Athlone to a defeat and a seventh-place finish.

Cobh Ramblers began the day level on points with Longford – only goal difference separated the teams – but a 2-0 loss away to ninth-place Treaty United condemned them to another season of First Division football.

Second-half goals from Dare Kareem and Jason Folarin-Oyenuga sealed the victory for the Limerick side.

UCD ensured a second-place finish with a 5-2 defeat of Wexford, who finished the campaign in eighth.

A Hugh Smith hat-trick, coupled with goals from Ciaran Behan and Sam Norval, earned an emphatic win for the Students.

The hosts’ consolation goals came from Liam Doyle and Kian Dignam.