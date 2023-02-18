Four-goal Kiely the hero again as UL defend Fitzgibbon Cup

University of Limerick 4-19

University of Galway 1-13

Paul Keane reports from SETU Arena, Waterford

MIKEY KIELY TORTURED University of Galway in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final for the second year running, blasting four goals this time around to secure back to back titles for UL.

Kiely’s late goal famously stole the win for UL in last year’s decider between the same sides while he struck a remarkable 4-1 on this occasion to secure an eighth title for the Limerick university.

Kiely’s first goal arrived after just five minutes and his second, in the 12th minute, put UL into a 2-5 to 0-1 lead at that stage.

The writing was already on the wall for Jeff Lynskey’s University of Galway side though they came roaring back into the contest with eight points in the lead up to half-time.

Kiely’s third just before the break was a real sickener from University of Galway’s perspective and his fourth, a cracking volley early in the second-half, set the seal on the win.

Tipperary senior Gearoid O’Connor struck 0-9 overall for UL while Limerick duo Adam English and Colin Coughlan impressed for Brian Ryan’s side who were expertly captained by Tipp defender Bryan O’Mara.

There were scores too for Clare’s Mark Rodgers who overcame a back injury to start while Darragh Corcoran and Dean Mason, All-Ireland club winners with Ballyhale Shamrocks, added more significant medals to their personal collections.

UL beat SETU Waterford in Carriganore on Thursday evening and that experience of the venue perhaps helped as they returned for this decider.

They played into a stiff diagonal wind initially but made light of it with that great start to open up that huge early lead.

English’s dynamism in attack was a real problem for the University of Galway defence and he set up Kiely’s first goal before sniping two points himself.

Galway free-taker Evan Niland got his team going with a 16th minute point that kick started a run of scoring as the underdogs suddenly found their groove, outscoring UL by 0-8 to 0-1 between the 16th and 29th minutes.

Kiely’s third goal was a hammer blow and with Brian O’Sullivan also on the mark for UL, they led 3-8 to 0-10 at half-time.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Kiely scores goal number three. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

University of Galway needed goals to get back into the game but they never arrived as UL took over in the second-half, Kiely’s fourth goal coming in the 34th minute when he volleyed in after being set up by the excellent Sean Twomey.

Twomey pointed himself in the closing stages while O’Connor, Coughlan and Rodgers all got onto the scoresheet too in a fully deserved 15-point win.

Greg Thomas did pull back a late goal for University of Galway but it was little consolation at that stage.

University of Limerick scorers: Mikey Kiely 4-1, Gearoid O’Connor 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 65), Adam English 0-2, Mark Rodgers 0-2 (0-1f), Bryan O’Mara 0-1, Brian O’Sullivan 0-1, Colin Coughlan 0-1, Sean Twomey 0-1, Darragh Corcoran 0-1.

University of Galway scorers: Evan Niland 0-5 (0-3f), Greg Thomas 1-0, Niall Collins 0-3, Brian Concannon 0-2, Oisin Flannery 0-1, Shane Staunton 0-1, Tiernan Killeen 0-1.

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

3. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), 21. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), 30. Shane Staunton (Clara, Kilkenny)

29. Killian Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross/Ballycahill, Tipperary), 7. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny)

28. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork), 5. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick)

20. Adam English (Doon, Limerick), 11. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary), 12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers, Cork)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare), 14. Mikey Kiely (Abbeyside, Waterford), 15. James Power (Clonea, Waterford)

Subs:

24. Diarmuid Hanniffy (Oranmore, Galway) for Power (38)

23. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens, Clare) for Staunton (44)

4. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway/Carnmore, Galway) for Sampson (50)

2. Padraic Dunne (The Harps, Laois) for Fitzgerald (57)

33. Killian McDermott (Clarecastle, Clare) for Rodgers (59)

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY (Galway clubs unless stated)

1. Liam Reilly (Castlegar)

30. Phelim McCann (Clarinbridge), 6. Eoin Lawless (Athenry), 3. Oisin Salmon (Clarinbridge)

4. Mark Hardiman (Athenry), 5. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 7. Colm Cunningham (Maigh Cuilinn)

8. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields), 9. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)

10. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 11. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 12.Darren O’Brien (Eire Og, Ennis, Clare)

13. Oisin Flannery (Castlegar), 14. Greg Thomas (Castlegar), 15. Niall Collins (Cappataggle)

Subs:

31. Shane Morgan (Loughrea) for Hardiman (34)

28. Ruben Davitt (Oranmore Maree) for Cunningham (47)

24. Cillian O’Callaghan (Castlegar) for Collins (55)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).