Darragh and Ruairi Canavan celebrate after last February's Sigerson Cup final with their father Peter. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Here are the 2025 Fitzgibbon Cup and Sigerson Cup draws

The finals this year will be hosted by the University of Galway.
6.25pm, 11 Dec 2024
THE DRAWS TOOK place this afternoon for the 2025 Fitzgibbon Cup and Sigerson Cup competitions.

In hurling in the Fitzgibbon Cup, reigning champions Mary Immaculate Limerick were drawn in a group with UL, who they defeated in last February’s final, along with SETU Waterford and ATU Galway.

In football in the Sigerson Cup, title holders Ulster University will meet ATU Sligo in Round 1, while last season’s finalists UCD will face recently-crowned league champions UCC.

This year’s finals of the Electric Ireland-sponsored competitions will be hosted by the University of FGalway, with the draws taking place in Croke Park today.

mic-limerick-players-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle MIC Limerick players celebrate at the final whistle of last February's Fitzgibbon Cup final. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

The full draws across all grades of the third-level competitions can be viewed here, while the Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup draws are here:

Fitzgibbon Cup

  • Group A: University of Limerick; SETU Waterford; ATU Galway; MIC Limerick.
  • Group B: UCC; UCD; University of Galway; MTU Cork.
  • Group C: DCU DE; TUS Mid-West; Maynooth University

Fixtures:

  • Group Round 1: Wednesday 15 January and Thursday 16 January.
  • Group Round 2: Wednesday 22 January and Thursday 23 January.
  • Group Round 3: Wednesday 29 January and Thursday 30 January.
  • Quarter-Finals: (Week commencing 3 February).
  • Semi-Finals:  (Week commencing 10 February).
  • Final: Saturday 15 January (Hosted by University of Galway).

*****

Sigerson Cup 

Round 1

(Home/Away arrangements in place, where no previous arrangement is in place,  then first team drawn out is at home)

Tuesday 7 January – 7pm

  • A – TUS Midlands v Maynooth University
  • C – ATU Sligo v  Ulster University
  • E – TU Dublin v University of Galway
  • G – UCC v UCD

Wednesday 8 January – 7pm

  • B – ATU Donegal v MTU Cork
  • D – ATU Galway v University of Limerick
  • F – St Mary’s Belfast v Queen’s University of Belfast
  • H – DCU DE v MTU Kerry

*****

Round 2A

(To be played Tuesday 14 January)

  • Winners A v Winners B
  • Winners C v Winners D
  • Winners E v Winners F
  • Winners G v Winners H

Round 2B

(To be played Wednesday 15 January)

  • Losers A v Losers B…(Doubles up as relegation final)
  • Losers C v Losers D
  • Losers E v Losers F
  • Losers G v Losers H

*****

Round 3 – (Draw 16 January)

(To be played Tuesday 21 January-Wednesday 22 January)

  • 4 Winners Round 2B v 4 Losers Round 2A

*****

Quarter-Finals

(To be played week commencing 27 January)

  • 4 Winners Round 2A v 4 Winners Round 3

*****

Semi-Finals

(To be played week commencing 3 February)

*****

Final

(To be played Wednesday 12 February – hosts University of Galway)

