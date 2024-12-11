The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here are the 2025 Fitzgibbon Cup and Sigerson Cup draws
THE DRAWS TOOK place this afternoon for the 2025 Fitzgibbon Cup and Sigerson Cup competitions.
In hurling in the Fitzgibbon Cup, reigning champions Mary Immaculate Limerick were drawn in a group with UL, who they defeated in last February’s final, along with SETU Waterford and ATU Galway.
In football in the Sigerson Cup, title holders Ulster University will meet ATU Sligo in Round 1, while last season’s finalists UCD will face recently-crowned league champions UCC.
This year’s finals of the Electric Ireland-sponsored competitions will be hosted by the University of FGalway, with the draws taking place in Croke Park today.
MIC Limerick players celebrate at the final whistle of last February's Fitzgibbon Cup final. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO
The full draws across all grades of the third-level competitions can be viewed here, while the Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup draws are here:
Fitzgibbon Cup
Fixtures:
*****
Sigerson Cup
Round 1
(Home/Away arrangements in place, where no previous arrangement is in place, then first team drawn out is at home)
Tuesday 7 January – 7pm
Wednesday 8 January – 7pm
*****
Round 2A
(To be played Tuesday 14 January)
Round 2B
(To be played Wednesday 15 January)
*****
Round 3 – (Draw 16 January)
(To be played Tuesday 21 January-Wednesday 22 January)
*****
Quarter-Finals
(To be played week commencing 27 January)
*****
Semi-Finals
(To be played week commencing 3 February)
*****
Final
(To be played Wednesday 12 February – hosts University of Galway)
