Flannery, Stringer and D'Arcy join eir Sport's panel for World Cup coverage

Ireland Women internationals Eimear Considine and Louise Galvin will also join presenter Tommy Bowe.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 11:34 AM
EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Jerry Flannery, Gordon D’Arcy and Peter Stringer have been announced as part of eir Sport’s panel for the broadcaster’s coverage of the 2019 World Cup.

The trio will join presenter Tommy Bowe, their former team-mate, during live coverage of all 48 games of the tournament, while eir has also confirmed that current Ireland Women internationals Eimear Considine and Louise Galvin will be part of their team.

Jerry Flannery before the game Flannery was part of Munster's coaching staff until the end of last season. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Flannery was an assistant coach with Munster in recent years, finishing with his native province at the end of last season. The Limerick man’s in-game interviews during his time as part of Munster’s coaching staff made for insightful listening. 

D’Arcy has been working in television with ITV since his retirement from playing and also has a column in the Irish Times, while the former centre recently announced he has linked up with Ross O’Carroll Kelly author Paul Howard for a series of children’s books entitled ‘Gordon’s Game’.

Stringer has also been working in television since hanging up his boots, appearing on Virgin Media, as well as eir Sport’s Guinness Pro14 coverage last season, and also taking part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

Ireland Women wing Considine was part of TG4′s panel for Pro14 coverage last season and remains a key part of the international 15s squad, while sevens specialist Galvin is a new addition for eir.

Conor Morris will be the lead commentator for eir during the World Cup, with former Munster and Leinster back row Liam Toland joining him on in the commentary box.

Eir also confirmed that it will broadcast a daily highlights show during the World Cup alongside the 48 games.

“We are delighted to have a team of this calibre and experience fronting the eir Sport Rugby World Cup team and excited to watch how the tournament unfolds in Japan,” said Susan Brady, eir’s managing director of consumer and small business marketing.

“This panel has great experience from playing a huge part in previous World Cups and we’re looking forward to them bringing their on-field experience into studio, where eir Sport will be there every step of the way with all 48 games live including every Ireland game.”

