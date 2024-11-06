Former Ireland international and Chelsea legend John Dempsey dies aged 78

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international, and Chelsea legend, John Dempsey, has died at the age of 78.

The former centre-back enjoyed FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup success during his nine-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

He scored a goal in the replay of the 1971 European Cup final against Real Madrid and was part of the Chelsea side that defeated Leeds United in the 1970 FA Cup final, which also went to a replay.

John was born in London but opted to play for the Republic of Ireland through his mother who was from Kildare, and his father who was a native of Waterford. He earned 19 international caps after making his debut in 1966 and was part of Ireland’s qualification campaigns for the 1970 World Cup and 1972 European Championship.

“It is with tremendous sadness that Chelsea Football Club announces the passing of our former FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup winner John Dempsey,” a statement from the Chelsea club reads.

“We are sending our heartfelt condolences to all of John’s family and friends at this difficult time.”