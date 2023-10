KYLIAN MBAPPE FIRED France into next year’s European Championships on Friday, scoring twice as Les Bleus kept their unbeaten qualifying record with a 2-1 win over a depleted Netherlands in Amsterdam.

The three points meant Didier Deschamps’ men qualify for Euro 2024 with two games to spare, while 1988 champions Netherlands have to battle it out with Greece for second place in Group B.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2023

