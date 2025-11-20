Alldritt keeps France captaincy as Fickou returns against Australia

GREGORY ALLDRITT RETAINS the France captaincy despite the return of Gael Fickou for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series meeting with Australia in Paris this weekend.
Centre Fickou, 31, led the side in the opening game of the campaign, a humbling 32-17 defeat to South Africa, before he was rested for last weekend’s unconvincing 34-21 victory over Fiji in Bordeaux.
But with regular skipper Antoine Dupont out until December with a serious knee injury, No.8 Alldritt, who captained the side against Fiji after he was dropped for the Springbok clash, will again lead the team to face the struggling Wallabies on Saturday.
Racing 92′s Fickou gets the the nod to start on his 98th Test appearance as Pierre-Louis Barassi has been ruled out with concussion, in one of three changes made by head coach Fabien Galthie.
Locks Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou are included with Romain Taofifenua dropped to the bench and Charles Ollivon moving across to flanker as Oscar Jegou is named amongst the replacements.
Among the replacements, Toulouse’s 20-year-old centre Kalvin Gourgues is set for his Test debut after an impressive start to the French Top 14 season.
France (v Australia)
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damian Penaud
13. Nicolas Depoortere
12. Gael Fickou
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Maxime Lucu;
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Julien Marchand
3. Regis Montagne
4. Thibaud Flament
5. Emmanuel Meafou
6. Anthony Jelonch
7. Charles Ollivon
8. Gregory Alldritt (capt)
Replacements:
16. Maxime Lamothe
17. Rodrigue Neti
18. Thomas Laclayat
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Hugo Auradou
21. Oscar Jegou
22. Baptiste Jauneau
23. Kalvin Gourgues
