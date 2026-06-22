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World Cup clash between France and Iraq suspended due to severe weather alert
THE WORLD CUP match between France and Iraq was suspended at half-time on Monday due to a severe weather alert, as fans were told to take shelter from an approaching thunderstorm.
A Fifa official said the game in Philadelphia, which kicked off at 10pm, would be delayed for at least half an hour, including the scheduled 15-minute half-time break.
France were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Group I contest thanks to a Kylian Mbappe goal in the 14th minute.
More to follow…
– © AFP 2026
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France Iraq On Pause Soccer World Cup World Cup 2026