World Cup clash between France and Iraq suspended due to severe weather alert

THE WORLD CUP match between France and Iraq was suspended at half-time on Monday due to a severe weather alert, as fans were told to take shelter from an approaching thunderstorm.

A Fifa official said the game in Philadelphia, which kicked off at 10pm, would be delayed for at least half an hour, including the scheduled 15-minute half-time break.

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France were leading 1-0 at the interval in the Group I contest thanks to a Kylian Mbappe goal in the 14th minute.

🇫🇷 1-0 🇮🇶



Match has been delayed for 15 mins at least following a lightning strike within the 8 mile radius.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/8GX3ciNIcs — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 22, 2026

🇫🇷 1-0 🇮🇶



What a strike from Kylian Mbappe



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/j7cCZhiHEb — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 22, 2026

More to follow…

– © AFP 2026