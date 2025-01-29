The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ntamack returns and Dupont captains France for Six Nations opener against Wales
ANTOINE DUPONT CAPTAINS France for their Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday night after missing last season’s tournament due to his Olympic Sevens commitments.
Scrum-half Dupont is partnered at half-back by Toulouse team-mate Romain Ntamack in five changes from Les Bleus’ last game, November’s win over Argentina.
Ntamack makes his first Test appearance since August 2023 having sustained two long-term injuries.
France have won 15 out of 19 Six Nations games with Dupont and Ntamack starting, including the run to the 2022 Grand Slam title.
Among the other alterations are Theo Attissogbe coming in on the right wing owing to an injury to Damian Penaud.
On the opposite flank is Penaud’s fellow Bordeaux-Begles flyer in Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who has scored 16 tries for club and country this season.
In midfield, Pierre-Louis Barassi replaces the injured Gael Fickou and last year’s Six Nations skipper Gregory Alldritt is at No 8 instead of Ollivon.
Alexandre Roumat comes in for Flament at lock.
France
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Theo Attissogbe
13. Pierre-Louis Barassi
12. Yoram Moefana
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont (capt)
1. Jean-Baptiste Gros
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Uini Atonio
4. Alexandre Roumant
5. Emmanuel Meafou
6. Francois Cros
7. Paul Boudehent
8. Gregory Alldritt
Replacements:
16. Julien Marchand
17. Cyril Baille
18. Georges-Henri Colombe
19. Hugo Auradou
20. Mickael Guillard
21. Oscar Jegou
22. Nolann Le Garrec
23. Emilien Gailleton
– © AFP 2025
