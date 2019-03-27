This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte

He also commented on stories linking Ronan O’Gara to the French backroom staff.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,375 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4563627
France head coach, Jacques Brunel.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan
France head coach, Jacques Brunel.
France head coach, Jacques Brunel.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan

THE NEXT FRANCE coach will be named before the team heads to the World Cup in September, French rugby federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte said in an interview published on Wednesday.

The decision to replace current coach Jacques Brunel immediately after the tournament in Japan represents a change of mind by Laporte. He said in October that the FFR planned to keep Brunel until the end of his contract in June 2020.

“We finally agreed that we had to switch quickly looking forward to the 2023 World Cup in France,” Laporte, who was France coach from 1999 to 2007, told regional newspaper Progres.

Laporte did not name any possible replacements for the 65-year-old Brunel, who has been in charge since 2017, but said he had “gone to meet the five best coaches in the world to offer them the job”.

Italy v France - Guinness Six Nations - Stadio Olimpico France endured a difficult Six Nations campaign, picking up wins against just Italy and Scotland. Source: Paolo Pizzi

Laporte did not rule out appointing a foreign coach for the first time.

“So often before, it was said that it was not possible, but today we’re open to it,” he said.

“My only goal is to have the best to rebuild a France team that wins.”

O’Gara links

Asked about stories that former France scrum-half Fabien Galthie or ex-Ireland fly-half Ronan O’Gara would join France’s coaching staff before the World Cup, Laporte said he was not “a president-selector” and did not want to encroach on Brunel’s job.

It’s up to him to make the choice, to know who he wants to work with, or not, and, therefore, to take responsibility.”

Laporte said he was “not satisfied with the results obtained” by France, who have just finished fourth in the Six Nations and are ranked eighth in the world.

At the World Cup, France are in a daunting group with England, Argentina, Tonga and the USA. But, said Laporte, if Les Bleus can “ensure they finish in the top two in the pool then everything is possible, with a little luck”.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie