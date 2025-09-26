Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to team up for Friday's fourball session at Ryder Cup

SHANE LOWRY WILL team up with Rory McIlroy in the Friday fourball session as Europe look to press home their early advantage in the Ryder Cup.

Lowry sat out the morning’s foursomes matches at Bethpage Black, but European captain Luke Donald got his line-up spot on as the visitors stunned the New York crowd and took an early 3-1 lead.

McIlroy partnered Tommy Fleetwood to beat Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5&4, and he’ll be back in action alongside Lowry in the final fourball at 6.13pm against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka will take on Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun (5.25pm), Fleetwood and Justin Rose face Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau (5.41pm), and Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard are up against Cameron Young and Justin Thomas (5.57pm).