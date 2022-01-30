Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 30 January 2022
Fulham pay tribute to fan who died after collapsing during Blackpool game

Paul Parish suffered a cardiac arrest while watching yesterday’s Championship fixture at Craven Cottage.

By Press Association Sunday 30 Jan 2022
FULHAM HAVE CONFIRMED that the supporter who suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of the Championship match against Blackpool at Craven Cottage has died.

Play was halted during the 13th minute while the man, later named by the club as Paul Parish, was treated in the Hammersmith Stand before being transported to hospital.

Referee Peter Bankes took the players off the pitch as fans held flags to shield the supporter from view while medics attended.

There was a delay of more than half-an-hour before play was able to resume, the match eventually ending in a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday evening, a Fulham statement read: “It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish.

“Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

“Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones.

“The family would like to thank the fans of Fulham and Blackpool for the respect and care they showed as well as all staff at Craven Cottage and at the hospital for their assistance, care and attention. Rest in Peace, Paul.”

Oldham Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Bradford City also all saw their home matches halted due to medical incidents in the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

At Oldham, a supporter was taken ill during the early stages of their League Two game against Rochdale. As at Craven Cottage, referee Darren Drysdale took both sets of players back to the dressing rooms while the person was attended to in the stand.

Play resumed at Boundary Park following a break of 23 minutes, with Oldham saying on Twitter the fan was “back responsive and receiving treatment” and later adding he was “at hospital in a stabilised condition”.

“A heartfelt thank you to supporters who alerted it quickly to the stewards and medical team in the Main Stand Upper,” the club said.

The League One match between Wycombe and MK Dons was halted for a couple of minutes late in the first half because of what the Dons described as “a medical incident behind the Wycombe goal”.

Wycombe added on Twitter: “A young supporter who fell momentarily ill in the terrace in the first half is feeling okay and being looked after in the first-aid room.”

At Bradford, the club said their clash with Crawley was held up as a fan “looked in some discomfort”. The Bantams then added the supporter was escorted out of the stands by medical staff.

