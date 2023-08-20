Fulham's Mitrovic makes €58 million Saudi Arabia move

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia by leaving Fulham for a club-record fee to join Al Hilal on Saturday.

The Premier League club confirmed the Serbian’s departure following Saturday’s 3-0 Premier home defeat against Brentford.

Al Hilal are reported to have negotiated a £50 million (€58 million) deal for the 28-year-old.

“The club can confirm that Aleksandar Mitrovic has this evening left to join Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League for a club record transfer fee,” Fulham said in a statement.

“The club had reluctantly accepted a revised offer as the player had consistently made his desire to leave known.”

Mitrovic pushed for a move in order to join the growing list of players swapping Europe for a lucrative switch to the Gulf state.

He will be Al Hilal’s latest high-profile signing after their swoops for Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Malcom.

Mitrovic scored 14 times for Fulham last season as he finally made his mark in the Premier League.

Since joining Fulham in 2018, Mitrovic had played an important role in Fulham’s three separate promotions from the Championship.

In the 2021-22 campaign he netted a Championship record of 43 goals.

