This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

G-Mac and Lowry in contention after round 1 of Workday Charity Open

McDowell is tied for seventh while Open winner, Shane Lowry, is one shot back after a superb eagle got him back in the frame.

By Garry Doyle Friday 10 Jul 2020, 8:58 AM
48 minutes ago 248 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5146543
McDowell birdied seven holes in his opening round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
McDowell birdied seven holes in his opening round.
McDowell birdied seven holes in his opening round.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GRAEME MCDOWELL PRODUCED an impressive opening round in Ohio last night, shooting a four-under 68, to stay in touch with leader, Collin Morikawa.

The Ulsterman hit seven birdies – with a double bogey at the second and a bogey on 18 -blotting his otherwise impressive copybook. However, he trails Morikawa by three shots after the 23-year-old mixed six birdies and an eagle with a lone bogey to post a seven-under 65. Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who set the initial target with an opening-round 66, is second. Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for third at five under.

It was a solid day for the Irish challenge, though, with Shane Lowry tied for 18th after a 69.

McDowell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round, getting off to a super start, when he birdied the tenth – his first hole – after a superb 189 yard approach shot to the green.

Birdies on 13 and the par-5 15th hole – where he holed a 6 footer and then a 5 footer -  left him 3 under and looking good. However, he bogied the par-4 18th after hitting the green in three and two putting.

A double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, left him on level par.

But he struck back impressively – getting birdies in four of the next five holes – enabling him to finish on 4 under, level with 10 other players, including Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed.

Elsewhere, Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round, finishing at 3 under for the tournament, tied for 18th.

He also started on the back nine, sinking a 30-inch putt for birdie on the 11th, before he bogeyed 14. A superb birdie on the par-3 16th followed but the 17th was another frustrating hole, as the Offaly man got on the green in three before two putting, moving him to even-par for the round.

Things turned around when, at the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. 

Another bogey followed at the third, but a birdie at five and an eagle at the par-5 seventh, when he hit an approach shot from 243 yards to four feet,left him three under for the round, in firm contention.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie