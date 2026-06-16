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Clare's Peter Duggan with Dublin's Paddy Smyth and Eoghan O'Donnell. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Dates For The Diary

15 games live in next weekend's GAA championship schedule

Huge weekend of knockout football and hurling in store.
1.00pm, 16 Jun 2026

Friday 19 June

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football semi-final

  • Kildare v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 7.35pm.

*****

Saturday 20 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final

  • Clare v Dublin, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7pm - RTÉ One.

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 3

  • Kerry v Armagh, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm - GAA+.
  • Mayo v Meath, MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.15pm - GAA+.

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

  • Down v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 3pm - RTÉ 2. 
  • Wicklow v Offaly, Croke Park, 5pm - RTÉ news channel.

Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football semi-final

  • Cork v Derry, Parnell Park, Dublin, 4pm.

TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship

Round 3

Group 3 

  • Donegal v Mayo, Glenfin GAA, 1pm - TG4.

Group 4 

  • Tyrone v Meath, O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh, 1pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Group 1 

  • Armagh v Waterford, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3pm - TG4.

Group 2

  • Tipperary v Kildare, Clonmel Sportsfield, 3pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

TG4 All-Ireland junior ladies football championship

Round 3 

Group B

  • London v Carlow, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12pm.

david-clifford-with-ross-mcquillan Kerry v Armagh - who will prevail in Killarney? Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship

Group 2

  • Kilkenny v Clare, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.30pm - Camogie Association YouTube.
  • Offaly v Dublin, Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 4pm - Camogie Association YouTube.
  • Wexford v Limerick, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3.30pm.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship

Group 1

  • Down v Antrim, McKenna Park, Ballycran, 3.30pm.
  • Kerry v Derry, Hermitage Park, Lixnaw, 3.30pm.

*****

Sunday 21 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final

  • Cork v Offaly, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm - RTÉ One.

All-Ireland senior football championship

Round 3

  • Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 1.15pm - RTÉ One.
  • Monaghan v Westmeath, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 4pm – GAA+.

TG4 All-Ireland junior ladies football championship

Round 4

Group A 

  • Antrim v Longford, Tír na nÓg, Randalstown, 2pm - LGFA Facebook and Youtube.
  • Derry v Kilkenny, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 2pm.

*****

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