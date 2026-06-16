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15 games live in next weekend's GAA championship schedule
Friday 19 June
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football semi-final
*****
Saturday 20 June
All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final
All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 3
Tailteann Cup semi-finals
Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football semi-final
TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
Round 3
Group 3
Group 4
Group 1
Group 2
TG4 All-Ireland junior ladies football championship
Round 3
Group B
Kerry v Armagh - who will prevail in Killarney? Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship
Group 2
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship
Group 1
*****
Sunday 21 June
All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final
All-Ireland senior football championship
Round 3
TG4 All-Ireland junior ladies football championship
Round 4
Group A
*****
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Dates For The Diary GAA GAA fixtures Gaelic Football Hurling