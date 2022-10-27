Champions Kerry win seven All-Star football awards with five for Galway

John Daly and David Clifford part of this year's winners.

2022 Football All-Star Team

Goalkeeper

1. Shane Ryan (Kerry – Rathmore) – 1st award.

Defenders

2. Chrissy McKaigue (Derry – Slaughtneil) – 1st award.

3. Jason Foley (Kerry – Ballydonoghue) – 1st award.

4. Liam Silke (Galway – Corofin) – 1st award.

5. Tadhg Morley (Kerry – Templenoe) – 1st award.

6. John Daly (Galway – Mountbellew/Moylough) – 1st award.

7. Gavin White (Kerry – Dr Crokes) – 1st award.

Midfielders

8. Conor Glass (Derry – Watty Grahams Glen) – 1st award.

9. Cillian McDaid (Galway – Monivea Abbey) – 1st award.

Forwards

10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 2nd award.

11. Seán O’Shea (Kerry – Kenmare Shamrocks) – 2nd award.

12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin – Castleknock) – 6th award.

13. David Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 4th award.

14. Damien Comer (Galway – Annaghdown) – 1st award.

15. Shane Walsh (Galway – Kilmacud Crokes) – 1st award.

CHAMPIONS KERRY LEAD the way with seven winners on the 2022 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football team.

Beaten finalists Galway have five players included, there are two from Ulster champions Derry and just one from Leinster kingpins Dublin.

It is the largest representation Kerry have had since 2009, when they also lifted Sam Maguire, and Galway have had since 2001, when they were last crowned All-Ireland champions.

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan, defensive trio Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley and Gavin White, and the attacking trio Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea and David Clifford are the Kingdom players honoured.

The five Galway players included are Liam Silke, John Daly, Cillian McDaid, Damien Comer and Shane Walsh.

Derry duo Chrissy McKaigue and Conor Glass are rewarded, the first Oak Leaf men recognised since 2007.

For Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny, this is his sixth All-Star award with all claimed since 2015 and his third year in a row being recognised. He joins Stephen Cluxton as the Dublin players with the most All-Stars while Tyrone’s Peter Canavan and Kerry duo Jack O’Shea and Ger Power are the other illustrious figures on the six mark.

Only the Kerry trio of Pat Spillane (9), Colm Cooper (8) and Mikey Sheehy (7) have won more football All-Stars than Kilkenny.

There are 11 first-time award winners with only Kilkenny, O’Shea and the Clifford brothers having been previously recognised.