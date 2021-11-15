GAA to oversee Camogie Association's commercial rights in landmark partnership

A young Galway fan has her wish granted after this year's All-Ireland senior camogie final.

THE GAA WILL oversee the Camogie Association’s commercial rights in a landmark deal, both associations have confirmed.

For an initial period of three years and effective immediately, camogie’s national sponsorship sales and sponsorship delivery, as well as the selling of its broadcast rights, will now fall under the remit of the GAA’s commercial team.

Sinéad McNulty, ard stiúrthóir of the Camogie Association, said of this evening’s joint announcement: “We are excited about this commercial arrangement with the GAA and see it as a positive step forward for camogie to maximise the ever-growing commercial potential of our sport.”

The Camogie Association’s three-year plan, published last December, had stressed the need for the association to work more closely with its Gaelic games equivalents.

Peter McKenna, GAA commercial director, echoed McNulty’s sentiment in highlighting the growth potential of camogie and pledged to help its governing body “reach its commercial potential”.

“We are delighted that we will be representing the Camogie Association across its sponsorship opportunities and broadcast rights,” McKenna said.

“Women’s sports continue to go from strength to strength and camogie is at the forefront of that growth. We are committed to supporting the Camogie Association to reach its commercial potential over the coming years through this agreement.”