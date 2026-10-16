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Castleknock's Kevin Stephenson and Cuala's Eoin Kennedy. Ramsey Cardy
Dates For Diary

Here's this weekend's key GAA club fixtures and TV coverage

The TG4 cameras are focusing on Offaly hurling and Dublin football, on a big weekend of county final action.
6.16am, 16 Oct 2026

*****

Friday 16 October

Waterford senior football relegation final

  • 7.30pm – Kilrossanty v Roanmore – St Molleran’s GAA.

*****

Saturday 17 October

Galway
Senior hurling semi-final

  • 3.30pm – Clarinbridge v Tommy Larkins – Kenny Park, Athenry.

Senior hurling relegation final

  • 1.45pm – Cappataggle v Maigh Cuilinn – Kenny Park, Athenry.

Kildare senior football semi-final

  • 3.45pm – Maynooth v Naas – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge.

*****

Sunday 18 October

Carlow senior football final

  • 4pm – Old Leighlin v Rathvilly – Netwatch Cullen Park.

Cavan senior football final

  • 4pm – Gowna v Kingscourt Stars – Kingspan Breffni.

Clare senior football final

  • 3.30pm – Kilmurry Ibrickane v Éire Óg Inis – Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis.

Cork senior hurling final

  • 4pm – Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s – SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Donegal senior football final

  • 3.30pm – St Eunan’s v Naomh Conaill – MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Down senior hurling final

  • 4pm – Portaferry v Ballygalget – Páirc Esler, Newry.

Dublin senior football final

  • 4.15pm – Castleknock v Cuala – Parnell Park – TG4.

Galway senior hurling semi-final

  • 3pm – Loughrea v Craughwell – Kenny Park, Athenry.

Kerry senior football semi-finals

  • 1.30pm – North Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks – Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
  • 3.30pm – Dr Crokes v Spa – Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Kildare senior football semi-final

  • 1.45pm – Celbridge v Sarsfields – Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge.

Laois senior hurling final

  • 3.45pm – Camross v The Harps – Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Louth senior football final

  • 3.30pm – Newtown Blues v St Mochta’s – Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda.

Meath senior football final

  • 2pm – Donaghmore Ashbourne v Wolfe Tones – Ashbourne.

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Monaghan senior football final

  • 3.30pm – Truagh Gaels v Scotstown – Clones.

Offaly senior hurling final

  • 2.15pm – Ballinamere v Kilcormac-Killoughey – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore - TG4.

Roscommon senior football final

  • 2pm – Padraig Pearses v St Brigid’s – King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park.

Sligo senior hurling final

  • 2.15pm – Easkey v Naomh Eoin – Markievicz Park.

Tipperary senior football final

  • 4pm – Loughmore Castleiney v Clonmel Commercials – FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Tyrone senior football final

  • 4.30pm – Errigal Ciarán v Edendork – O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh.

Waterford senior football semi-finals

  • 2pm – Rathgormack v Gaultier – Azzurri Walsh Park.
  • 6pm – The Nire v Abbeyside/Ballinacourty – Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Westmeath senior hurling final

  • 3pm – Lough Lene Gaels v Raharney – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Wexford senior football final

  • 3.30pm – Kilanerin v St Martin’s – Chadwicks Wexford Park.
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