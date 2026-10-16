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Here's this weekend's key GAA club fixtures and TV coverage
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Friday 16 October
Waterford senior football relegation final
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Saturday 17 October
Galway
Senior hurling semi-final
Senior hurling relegation final
Kildare senior football semi-final
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Sunday 18 October
Carlow senior football final
Cavan senior football final
Clare senior football final
Cork senior hurling final
Donegal senior football final
Down senior hurling final
Dublin senior football final
Galway senior hurling semi-final
Kerry senior football semi-finals
Kildare senior football semi-final
Laois senior hurling final
Louth senior football final
Meath senior football final
Monaghan senior football final
Offaly senior hurling final
Roscommon senior football final
Sligo senior hurling final
Tipperary senior football final
Tyrone senior football final
Waterford senior football semi-finals
Westmeath senior hurling final
Wexford senior football final
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club Dates For Diary GAA GAA Beo TG4 TV