Clare hurling champions Feakle dethroned as Cliffords return to county final

Clare senior club hurling championship quarter-finals

Clooney-Quin 1-20 Feakle 1-11

Éire Óg Ennis 3-21 Inagh Kilnamona 1-17

Kerry intermediate club football championship semi-finals

Kilcummin 0-20 Fossa 3-14

An Ghaeltacht 2-16 Killarney Legion 2-14

Kerry senior club championship semi-finals

Dr Crokes 0-17 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-9

***************

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS FEAKLE have been knocked out of the Clare senior hurling championship, after a quarter-final defeat to Clooney-Quinn.

Peter Duggan and his Clare senior team-mates led the charge as Clooney-Quinn dethroned Feakle, winning 1-20 to 1-11 at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Éire Óg Ennis won today’s other quarter-final, beating Inagh Kilnamona on a scoreline of 3-21 to 1-17, while Ballyea and Kilmaley progressed on Saturday.

Duggan scored 0-8 (5 frees, 1 sideline) for Clooney-Quinn, with Darragh McNamara notching the crucial goal just before half time.

Martin Daly raised Feakle’s green flag, while Oisin Donnellan was their top scorer with 0-6 (5 frees).

Ryan Taylor, Jack O’Neill and John Conneally were the other Clare seniors on the winning side. They will face Ballyea in the semi-finals after this evening’s draw.

Advertisement

Éire Óg Ennis ran out comfortable winners over Inagh Kilnamona to set up a last-four showdown with Kilmaley.

Darren Moroney, Marco Cleary and Darren O’Brien scored the goals, while Shane O’Donnell was typically influential for his club.

Elsewhere, Dr Crokes booked their return to the Kerry senior club football championship final, where they will face Na Gaeil.

The Killarney outfit defeated Kenmare Shamrocks 0-17 to 1-9 at Austin Stack Park.

Dr Crokes led 0-11 to 0-4 at half time, before Tom Murnane handed Kenmare a lifeline.

But the defending champions dug deep to see off the challenge of Sean O’Shea and co.

Tony Brosnan top-scored with 0-8, all bar one two-point free coming from play. Gavin White was among the many other Kerry All-Ireland winners in action.

Crokes now face Na Gaeil in the final, after their stunning win over Rathmore yesterday.

David and Paudie Clifford in the Fossa colours. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Fossa and An Ghaeltacht will go head to head in the Kerry intermediate club football championship final.

Fossa produced a late, late show to beat Kilcummin 3-14 and 0-20 and reach their second intermediate decider in three seasons.

David Clifford hit 1-5, a tally which included a two-point score and two-point free.

Late goals from Paddy Sheehan and Emmett O’Shea were key for Fossa, who followed up with last-ditch defensive efforts to hold on. Paudie Clifford was also instrumental as they ended Kilcummin’s 100% record.

An Ghaeltacht edged Killarney Legion 2-16 to 2-14 in the other semi-final.

An Ghaeltacht had carved out a 2-9 to 0-6 lead by the 40th minute after goals from Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich and Éanna Ó Conchuir.

Legion fought back, with 2014 Footballer of the Year James O’Donoghue among two late goals but they couldn’t catch the Gaeltacht outfit.

📢 Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC – Knockout Stages



After the final round of the group 📢 Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC – Knockout Stages



After the final round of the group stages, the draws for the Knockout Stages have been confirmed.



📸 See graphic for full details pic.twitter.com/FsNP4SwmFc — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) September 7, 2025 stages, the draws for the Knockout Stages have been confirmed.



📸 See graphic for full details pic.twitter.com/FsNP4SwmFc— Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) September 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the draws for the knockout stages of the Cork Premier senior hurling championship have been made.

Blackrock progress straight to the semi-finals after a 0-33 to 0-11 win over Douglas today.

The quarter-finals are Sarsfields v Charleville, Midleton v Glen Rovers, and Imokilly v St Finbarr’s. Blackrock will face the winners of Midleton and Glen Rovers.

Erin’s Own and Newtownshandrum go head to head in the relegation play-off.