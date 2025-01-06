GAA announce senior club semi-final refixtures, 5 games on TV next weekend

THE GAA HAVE announced the refixture details for the All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals next Saturday, as part of a bumper weekend of club action.

Dr Crokes will take on Errigal Ciaran in Portlaoise with a 3pm throw-in time, while Cuala will face Coolera-Strandhill at 5pm. Both games will be live on TG4.

The following day Sunday 12 January will see three All-Ireland club finals across the junior and intermediate grades take place in Croke Park, while a junior football semi-final will be held in Parnell Park.

Before that the opening round of the 2025 Sigerson Cup is on this week, with four games on Tuesday and four games on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, here’s the full list of what’s in store:

GAA Fixtures

Tuesday 7 January

Sigerson Cup Round 1

UCC v UCD, The Mardyke, 5.30pm.

TUS Midlands v Maynooth University, TUS Midlands, 7pm.

ATU Sligo v Ulster University, ATU Sligo, 7pm.

TU Dublin v University of Galway, Grangegorman, Dublin, 7pm – HEC YouTube Live.

Wednesday 8 January

Sigerson Cup Round 1

St Mary’s Belfast v Queen’s University, Davitts GAA, Belfast, 2pm.

DCU DE v MTU Kerry, DCU Sportsground, 5pm.

ATU Donegal v MTU Cork, Abbottstown, Dublin, 7pm.

ATU Galway v UL, Liam Mellowes GAA, Galway, 7pm.

Saturday 11 January

All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals

Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm, (Ref: Brendan Cawley, Kildare) - TG4.

Cuala (Dublin) v Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo), Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 5pm, (Ref: Niall Cullen, Fermanagh) - TG4.

Sunday 12 January

All-Ireland junior club hurling final

Russell Rovers (Cork) v St Lachtain’s (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 12.30pm, (Ref: Peter Owens, Down) - TG4.

All-Ireland intermediate club hurling final

Watergrasshill (Cork) v Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry (Galway), Croke Park, 2.30pm, (Ref: Colm McDonald, Antrim) - TG4.

All-Ireland intermediate club football final

Ballinderry Shamrocks (Derry) v Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo), Croke Park, 4.30pm, (Ref: Sean Lonergan, Tipperary) - TG4.

All-Ireland junior club football semi-final