Sunday 13 June 2021
Here are the winners and losers from the 2021 GAA football league play-offs

We now know who has secured the promotion spots and who has suffered relegation.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 7:36 PM
47 minutes ago 2,536 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5465521
A happy Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A happy Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney after the game.
A happy Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney after the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

PROMOTION CELEBRATIONS AND relegation disappointment.

The main action in the 2021 GAA football league due to a close this weekend with a series of promotion and relegation play-offs as counties had plenty to fight for before heading into championship.

There is set to be only one league final next weekend with Derry taking on Offaly as both counties have agreed to contest a Division 3 decider, despite the proximity to championship.

Dublin and Kerry were declared joint winners of Division 1 while six other counties celebrated promotion. The highest-profile relegation casualties were undoubtedly Cavan and Tipperary, both falling down a division, just over six months since their remarkable provincial final wins last November.

Here’s the full state of play after the league action has ended:

2021 Football League

Division 1

  • Joint winners – Kerry and Dublin
  • Relegated – Roscommon and Galway

Division 2

  • Promoted – Mayo and Kildare
  • Relegated – Westmeath and Laois

Division 3

  • Promoted – Derry and Offaly
  • Relegated – Cavan and Tipperary

Division 4

  • Promoted – Louth and Antrim

