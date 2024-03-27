Mayo come from behind to beat Galway, Potter's last-gasp point sees Tyrone past Derry

Connacht U20 Football Championship, Round 2

Sligo 0-9 Roscommon 0-9

Mayo 0-16 Galway 2-6

Ulster U20 Football Championship, Round 2

Armagh 2-9 Cavan 2-7

Down 0-13 Monaghan 1-12

Donegal 1-13 Fermanagh 0-5

Derry 1-9 Tyrone 0-13

Leinster Minor Football Championship, Round 1

Laois 1-11 Dublin 5-13

Offaly 1-9 Longford 2-13

Louth 1-10 Westmeath 0-11

Meath 1-6 Kildare 1-18

Carlow 2-11 Wexford 3-18

MAYO PRODUCED A strong second-half performance, holding Galway to just two points after the break, to win Wednesday evening’s Connacht U20 Football Championship clash at MacHale Park.

Early goals from Ronan Colleran and Darragh Costello had Galway five points up after 17 minutes, 2-3 to 0-4, but the visitors managed just one point from open play — and just three points in total — for the remainder.

The sides were level at 0-12 to 2-6 with 10 minutes to play when Mayo’s John MacMonagle was sent off, but both sides finished with 14 men after Galway lost Colm Costello to a black card soon afterwards.

Claremorris’s Darragh Beirne led the way for Mayo with 0-4 (3f) on the night, as no fewer than 11 different scorers contributed to their 0-16 total.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bobby Nugent’s late equaliser earned Roscommon an 0-9 to 0-9 draw against Sligo at Markievicz Park.

🎥 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bobby Nugent rescues a draw for @RoscommonGAA with the last kick of the game against @sligogaa 0-9 each in Round 2 of the EirGrid Connacht U20 Championship!#ConnachtGAA pic.twitter.com/NaYlE87JJ1 — Connacht GAA (@ConnachtGAA) March 27, 2024

Meanwhile in the Ulster U20 Football Championship, Gavin Potter’s last-gasp point saw Tyrone edge out Derry in a frantic finale at Celtic Park, 0-13 to 1-9.

A run of four unanswered points had the visitors on course for victory before Derry wing-forward Johnny McGuckian fired the game’s only goal to give the Oak Leaf an unlikely equaliser in the second minute of additional time.

There was still time for more late drama, however, and Potter ensured that Tyrone would have the last laugh.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, there were wins for Armagh, Monaghan and Donegal, while in the Leinster Minor Football Championship, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Kildare and Wexford all recorded wins.