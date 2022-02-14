Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 14 February 2022
Here's the 10 GAA games live on TV and streaming in major week of action

There’s plenty to get stuck into this week.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 14 Feb 2022, 11:27 AM
Image: INPHO

GAA FANS ARE set to be well-catered for this week in terms of TV and live-streaming coverage with 10 games to be shown in the coming days.

The initial focus is the colleges action with the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals and final in hurling, along with the Sigerson Cup football showpiece, all on the agenda. TG4 are televising Wednesday night’s Sigerson decider and Saturday afternoon’s Fitzgibbon Cup final.

Next Saturday’s inter-county action sees Dublin face Cork in the ladies football league on TG4, Armagh play Monaghan in BBC Northern Ireland’s game in Division 1 of the football league, while RTÉ’s Saturday night fixture is the glamour meeting of Dublin and Mayo from Croke Park.

Then next Sunday there are three games on GAA BEO with the footballers of Derry, Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Tyrone and Kildare all in the spotlight.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday

  • 2pm: Higher Education GAA YouTube – GMIT v NUI Galway – Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final.
  • 7.30pm: TG4 – UL v NUI Galway – Sigerson Cup final.

Thursday

  • 7.30pm: – Electric Ireland YouTube – IT Carlow v UL – Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final.

Saturday

  • 3.15pm: TG4 – GMIT/NUI Galway v IT Carlow/UL – Fitzgibbon Cup final
  • 5.15pm: TG4 – Dublin v Cork – Division 1 ladies football league.
  • 5.30pm: BBC Sport NI site – Armagh v Monaghan – Division 1 football league.
  • 7.30pm: RTÉ 2 – Dublin v Mayo - Division 1 football league.

Sunday

  • 1pm: TG4 app – Derry v Cork – Division 2 football league… (Deferred coverage on TG4 at 5.35pm)
  • 1.45pm: TG4 – Kerry v Donegal – Division 1 football league.
  • 3.45pm: TG4 – Tyrone v Kildare – Division 1 football league.

