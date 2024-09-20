Advertisement
Eoin Downey, Adam Hogan, and Cathal O'Neill.
Rising Stars

Cork, Clare and Limerick players make up Young Hurler of the Year shortlist

The All-Star awards take place on Friday 1 November.
7.21am, 20 Sep 2024
EOIN DOWNEY, ADAM Hogan, and Cathal O’Neill are the three players nominated for this year’s Young Hurler of the Year honour.

Glen Rovers defender Downey starred in the Cork rearguard, Feakle’s Hogan was instrumental in Clare’s All-Ireland winning defence, while Crecora-Manister’s O’Neill showcased his versatility with his performances for Limerick.

Hogan bids to emulate Clare team-mate Mark Rodgers who claimed this award last year. The most recent Limerick winner was Kyle Hayes in 2018, while Cork’s last victor was Brian Murphy in 2004.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

2024 PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

  • Eoin Downey (Cork)
  • Adam Hogan (Clare)
  • Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)

