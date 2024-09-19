Andy Moran included in backroom team as Bannigan named new Monaghan boss

FORMER MAYO STAR Andy Moran has been included in the backroom team for the Monaghan footballers as Gabriel Bannigan takes over from Vinny Corey as the new manager.

Bannigan, who was part of Corey’s set-up, has been appointed on a three-year term “with a review after two years,” according to a statement this evening. He steps into the position after recently helping his native club rise from junior to senior football in three season. Prior to that, Bannigan was in charge of Kilmacud Crokes and St Sylvester’s in Dublin.

“Monaghan Gaa is delighted to announce that Aughnamullan native Gabriel Bannigan was formally ratified as Senior Football Manager by Monaghan County Committee at a meeting earlier this evening.

“Gabriel will be joined by Andy Moran, John McElhone and Damien Freeman and has been appointed for a three-year term with a review after two years.”

Moran stepped down as Leitrim manager after leading the county to promotion to Division 3 as well as the county’s sixth ever appearance at Croke Park when the contested the Division 4 final.

Monaghan suffered relegation from Division 1 this year after spending a decade in the top tier. They were dumped out of the Ulster championship by Cavan and bowed out of the All-Ireland championship at the preliminary quarter-final stage against Galway.