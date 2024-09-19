Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Gabriel Bannigan [left] pictured with Vinny Corey. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
New Era

Andy Moran included in backroom team as Bannigan named new Monaghan boss

Gabriel Bannigan of the Aughnamullan club has been appointed on a three-year term.
8.23pm, 19 Sep 2024
510
0

FORMER MAYO STAR Andy Moran has been included in the backroom team for the Monaghan footballers as Gabriel Bannigan takes over from Vinny Corey as the new manager.

Bannigan, who was part of Corey’s set-up, has been appointed on a three-year term “with a review after two years,” according to a statement this evening. He steps into the position after recently helping his native club rise from junior to senior football in three season. Prior to that, Bannigan was in charge of Kilmacud Crokes and St Sylvester’s in Dublin.

“Monaghan Gaa is delighted to announce that Aughnamullan native Gabriel Bannigan was formally ratified as Senior Football Manager by Monaghan County Committee at a meeting earlier this evening.

“Gabriel will be joined by Andy Moran, John McElhone and Damien Freeman and has been appointed for a three-year term with a review after two years.”

Moran stepped down as Leitrim manager after leading the county to promotion to Division 3 as well as the county’s sixth ever appearance at Croke Park when the contested the Division 4 final.

Monaghan suffered relegation from Division 1 this year after spending a decade in the top tier. They were dumped out of the Ulster championship by Cavan and bowed out of the All-Ireland championship at the preliminary quarter-final stage against Galway.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie