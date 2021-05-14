BE PART OF THE TEAM

Gearóid Hegarty and David Power the winners at Gaelic Writers' awards

The Hurler of the Year and Tipperary’s history-making manager have another piece of crystal for their cabinets.

By The42 Team Friday 14 May 2021, 10:40 AM
Image: SPORTSFILE
LIMERICK’S GEARÓID HEGARTY and Tipperary football manager David Power have won the respective Sky Sports Gaelic Writers’ Association Hurling and Football Personality of the Year awards for 2020. 

Hegarty scorched a trail across the 2020 All-Ireland hurling final, scoring seven points from play as Limerick won their second title in three years. The Writers’ award represents his latest accolade, following an All-Star and the Hurler of the Year award. 

Power, meanwhile, led Tipperary to a first senior Munster football championship title in 85 years last winter, sealing a famous victory against Cork in the final. 

Power previously guided the Tipperary minors to All-Ireland glory in 2011 – just the county’s second national title at that level – and to back-to-back Munster titles the following year.

Elsewhere, the Writers’ Lifetime Achievement Award was given to to John Knox, the long-serving Kilkenny People journalist and sports editor who retired last year after 46 years with the paper.

The PRO of the Year award went to Tipperary’s Joe Bracken. 

