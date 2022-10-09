Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 9 October 2022
Galway football semi-final draw made and Boyle reach first county senior final in 95 years

Recent champions Maigh Cuilinn and Mountbellew-Moylough set to meet in the Galway semi-final.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 6:27 PM
1 hour ago
A great day on the club front for Enda and Donie Smith.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE LAST TWO winners of the Galway senior football championship will meet at the semi-final stage of the 2022 campaign after this evening’s draw.

Maigh Cuilinn, the 2020 victors, defeated Claregalway by 1-12 to 1-11 in today’s quarter-final and their reward is a tie against last year’s kingpins Mountbellew-Moylough, who overcame Corofin yesterday.

Two sides met in the decider two years when Maigh Cuilinn won out by four points.

The other semi-final tie will feature Salthill-Knocknacarra, who have All-Ireland winning Galway boss John O’Mahony part of their management team, meeting Annaghdown.

Today’s other quarter-final tie saw Annaghdown emerge victorious by two points, 1-8 to 0-9, against St Michael’s. That was strikingly the biggest winning margin of the weekend’s quarter-final ties with the other three settled by a single point.

In Roscommon there was notable outcomes in the senior football semi-finals with an all-northern final now in store between Boyle and Strokestown.

Boyle remarkably last qualified for a county senior final in 1927 but with the Smith brothers and Cian McKeon the Roscommon seniors in their ranks, they saw off St Brigid’s today by 1-12 to 0-12.

St Brigid’s were in front 0-9 to 1-3 at the break, Donie Smith netting from the penalty spot for a crucial score for Boyle. 

In the finale Boyle trailed 0-12 to 1-7 but they notched the last five points of the game without reply, Smith firing a few vital scores, as they ran out three-point winners.

Earlier Strokestown overcame Roscommon Gaels by 2-8 to 0-11, Colm Neary and Paddy Brogan netting the goals in either half. Strokestown advanced to their first county final appearance in 20 years, defeating a Roscommon Gaels team who had knocked out reigning Roscommon and Connacht champions Padraig  Pearses in the last round.

Elsewhere the Tyrone senior football semi-finals have been confirmed with Carrickmore set to face Clonoe next Sunday at 3pm in Pomeroy.

Later that evening it will be Errigal Ciarán against Dromore at 7pm in Omagh.

