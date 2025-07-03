'There will be a huge appetite to go again' - Galway's recovery from shock All-Ireland exit

FORMER GALWAY FOOTBALLER Michael Meehan is confident that Pádraic Joyce’s squad will recover from their shock All-Ireland exit and be competitive in 2026.

Galway, who contested last year’s All-Ireland final, were dumped out of the championship by Meath at the weekend after an error-strewn performance. Poor handling, decision-making, and shot selection contributed to Galway’s demise in Croke Pa

But despite the manner of their quarter-final defeat, Meehan still believes Galway can reload for another charge at Sam Maguire next year, having reached the finals in 2022 and 2024.

“I think there will be a huge appetite and desire to go at it again. There’s still the bones of a very strong squad there. It’s that initial getting over the losses and moving on. When things start being lined up again, probably next October or November, that’s when it all has to start in earnest, straight back into it in the league next year.”

A disappointed Damien Comer after Galway's All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Meath. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Meehan pointed to players like Céin D’Arcy and John Maher who have reignited their inter-county careers under Joyce’s watch. D’Arcy has been particularly effective in the air at kickout time while Maher has continued to maintain his high standards after winning an All-Star last year.

Rising star Matthew Thompson has also impressed Meehan this year. After captaining the Galway U20s last year, Thompson broke through to the senior team in 2025, bringing a big boost to the forward line in the absence of the injured Damien Comer.

“He’s been fantastic,” says Meehan. “A breath of fresh air. An amazing player for his age and how he grew into the role.”

Meehan continued by drawing a comparison between Thompson and former Galway forward, Paul Clancy, who was part of the squad who won two All-Irelands in 1998 and 2001.

“He just reminds me a little bit of Paul Clancy. He had a similar left foot where he could just find a pass and maybe no one else could find or see. He’s a hugely exciting prospect for Galway.

“From game one all the way on, he just brought a little bit more each day to get him to the stage there. In the last few games where he probably has one of the most touches on the ball, he’s trusted to carry ball, to link up play, to make the right decisions. We saw his pass for Shane’s goal in the last game against Down as an example. He’s done umpteen of those passes.”

Meehan can relate to Comer’s injury frustrations having suffered with ankle, knee and shoulder issues throughout his own career with Galway. The Annaghdown forward made a notable contribution off the bench against Meath on Sunday, but Meehan laments the disruptions that Comer has suffered again this season.

“You’d be disappointed for Damien because he’d be a senior player in that group. He’s one of the leaders of the group. It hasn’t been straightforward for a number of years now.

”This year has been very difficult for him. I know from personal experience, [that] it’s a difficult time when you’re sidelined at length. You just can’t get involved.

“I was delighted that he did make a big impact in the game with scores and assists and turnovers. He got fouled for a free as well. He contributed an awful lot.

“You’d love to have seen him for longer on Sunday and all the other days. But it’s been difficult for him managing the injuries. He has played so little this year, I’d say, probably more than any year.”

Joyce has completed his sixth season as manager of the Galway footballers but has firmly said he will not be making “any rash decisions” about his future. The role of veteran midfielder Paul Conroy has also changed this year, coming on as an impact sub at times including the Meath game.

Meehan declined to speculate on what either might do for next season but says the entire group will use the club championship to reset before making any calls on the 2026 campaign.

“I suppose the hardest days are the few straight after a tough loss like that.

“But they’ll all go back playing club championship. You just don’t know what people will do and what they’re prepared to sign up to when everything settles down. There’s a bit of time off now or certainly time away from the county scene for the Galway players.”