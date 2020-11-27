Galway named unchanged line-up for Limerick test

Updated 23 minutes ago
GALWAY MANAGER Shane O’Neill has named an unchanged line-up for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Limerick.
The Tribesmen beat Tipperary in the quarter-final last week to earn a crack at the Munster champions, the county from which O’Neill hails.
11 of this Galway team also started the 2018 All-Ireland final against Limerick, with Eanna Murphy, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke, and Brian Concannon the exceptions.
Limerick, meanwhile, have made two changes to the side that won the Munster final, with Darragh O’Donovan and Seamus Flanagan in for David Reidy and Peter Casey.
Sunday’s game is live on RTE and Sky Sports, and throw-in is at 4pm.
Galway (vs Limerick)
1. Eanna Murphy
2. Aidan Harte
3. Daithi Burke
4. Shane Cooney
5. Fintan Burke
6. Gearoid McInerney
7. Joseph Cooney
8. Padraic Mannion (captain)
9. Johnny Coen
10. Joe Canning
11. Cathal Mannion
12. David Burke
13. Brian Concannon
14. Conor Cooney
15. Conor Whelan
Substitutes: James Skehill, Darren Morrissey, Jack Fitzpatrick, Sean Loftus, Adrian Tuohey, Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Sean Linnane, Niall Burke, Jarlath Mannion, Tadhg Haran
Limerick
1. Nicky Quaid
2. Sean Finn
3. Dan Morrissey
4. Barry Nash
5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon (Captain)
7. Kyle Hayes
8. Darragh O’Donovan
9. William O’Donoghue
10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Cian Lynch
12. Tom Morrissey
13. Aaron Gillane
14. Seamus Flanagan
15. Graeme Mulcahy
Substitutes:
