BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

Galway named unchanged line-up for Limerick test

Limerick, meanwhile, have made two changes to their side.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Nov 2020, 9:08 PM
55 minutes ago 1,743 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5281481
Joe Canning.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Joe Canning.
Joe Canning.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Updated 23 minutes ago

GALWAY MANAGER Shane O’Neill has named an unchanged line-up for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Limerick. 

The Tribesmen beat Tipperary in the quarter-final last week to earn a crack at the Munster champions, the county from which O’Neill hails. 

11 of this Galway team also started the 2018 All-Ireland final against Limerick, with Eanna Murphy, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke, and Brian Concannon the exceptions. 

Limerick, meanwhile, have made two changes to the side that won the Munster final, with Darragh O’Donovan and Seamus Flanagan in for David Reidy and Peter Casey.

 Sunday’s game is live on RTE and Sky Sports, and throw-in is at 4pm. 

Galway (vs Limerick) 

1. Eanna Murphy 

2. Aidan Harte 

3. Daithi Burke 

4. Shane Cooney 

5. Fintan Burke 

6. Gearoid McInerney 

7. Joseph Cooney 

8. Padraic Mannion (captain) 

9. Johnny Coen 

10. Joe Canning 

11. Cathal Mannion 

12. David Burke 

13. Brian Concannon 

14. Conor Cooney 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

15. Conor Whelan 

Substitutes: James Skehill, Darren Morrissey, Jack Fitzpatrick, Sean Loftus, Adrian Tuohey, Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Sean Linnane, Niall Burke, Jarlath Mannion, Tadhg Haran

Limerick 

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Dan Morrissey

4. Barry Nash

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon (Captain)

7. Kyle Hayes

8. Darragh O’Donovan

9. William O’Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Cian Lynch

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Seamus Flanagan

15. Graeme Mulcahy

Substitutes: 

16. Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen, Peter Casey, Ronan Connolly, Aaron Costello, Richie English, Robbie Hanley, Paddy O’Loughlin, David Reidy, Pat Ryan 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie