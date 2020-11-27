Galway named unchanged line-up for Limerick test

GALWAY MANAGER Shane O’Neill has named an unchanged line-up for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final against Limerick.

The Tribesmen beat Tipperary in the quarter-final last week to earn a crack at the Munster champions, the county from which O’Neill hails.

11 of this Galway team also started the 2018 All-Ireland final against Limerick, with Eanna Murphy, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke, and Brian Concannon the exceptions.

Limerick, meanwhile, have made two changes to the side that won the Munster final, with Darragh O’Donovan and Seamus Flanagan in for David Reidy and Peter Casey.

Sunday’s game is live on RTE and Sky Sports, and throw-in is at 4pm.

Galway (vs Limerick)

1. Eanna Murphy

2. Aidan Harte

3. Daithi Burke

4. Shane Cooney

5. Fintan Burke

6. Gearoid McInerney

7. Joseph Cooney

8. Padraic Mannion (captain)

9. Johnny Coen

10. Joe Canning

11. Cathal Mannion

12. David Burke

13. Brian Concannon

14. Conor Cooney

15. Conor Whelan

Substitutes: James Skehill, Darren Morrissey, Jack Fitzpatrick, Sean Loftus, Adrian Tuohey, Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Sean Linnane, Niall Burke, Jarlath Mannion, Tadhg Haran

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Dan Morrissey

4. Barry Nash

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon (Captain)

7. Kyle Hayes

8. Darragh O’Donovan

9. William O’Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Cian Lynch

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Seamus Flanagan

15. Graeme Mulcahy

Substitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy, Conor Boylan, Adrian Breen, Peter Casey, Ronan Connolly, Aaron Costello, Richie English, Robbie Hanley, Paddy O’Loughlin, David Reidy, Pat Ryan