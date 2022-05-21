Aaron Niland masterclass eases Galway to minor championship victory over Clare

Galway 0-25

Clare 0-09

David Connors reports from Kenny Park, Athenry

A CLASSY GALWAY outfit, inspired by a virtuoso display from 16-year-old Aaron Niland – who finished the game with a 0-16 haul – breezed to victory over Munster runners-up Clare in their first home Championship game at minor level since 1966.

It was a pillar-to-post victory for Fergal Healy’s youngsters, who looked a much slicker outfit throughout and displayed that superiority on the scoreboard.

In their first competitive fixture this year, Galway made light of their perceived lack of game time and cruised into 0-08 to no score lead in the opening 14 minutes, with Niland and captain Rory Burke doing the damage.

Brian O’Connell’s Clare side – who struck 15 wides in total – never recovered, but they did improve during the second quarter and with five minutes of normal time remaining the Bannermen had reduced the arrears to just five, despite being total outplayed for the majority of the opening half.

However, Galway, who have the recently retired Joe Canning involved as a selector, reeled off the final three points of the first period courtesy of centre back Oscar O’Gorman and two frees from Niland, younger brother of senior star Evan, to take a 0-14 to 0-06 lead into the dressing rooms at the break.

A subdued Clare got off to a bright start in the opening stages of the second half with the first score of the half through James Organ just seconds after the resumption but only added a mere two points thereafter.

With Niland in red-hot form and Galway defenders like Luke McInerney, Ben O’Donovan and Seán Murphy in top form, the second half was all one-way traffic.

Clare sit out next weekend in a bye game, while Galway must travel to beaten Leinster finalists Laois in the second game of the round-robin.

Scorers for Galway: Aaron Niland 0-16 (0-10f, 0-1 sideline), Rory Burke 0-4, Oscar O’Gorman 0-1, Conor Dolphin 0-1, Paddy MacCárthaigh 0-1, Conor Lawless 0-1, Conor Gilligan 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Oisin Whelan 0-4 (0-3f), Diarmuid Stritch 0-1, Jack O’Neill 0-1, Michael Collins 0-1, Sam Scanlon 0-1, James Organ 0-1.

Galway

1. Donagh Fahy (Ardrahan)

3. Seán Murphy (Clarinbridge), 5. Ben O’Donovan (Gort), 2. Luke McInerney (Loughrea)

4. Darragh Counihan (Clarinbridge), 6. Oscar O’Gorman (Kilconieron), 7. Jack Lonergan (Turloughmore)

8. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 9. Paddy MacCárthaigh (Sarsfields)

12. Conor Lawless (Athenry), 10. Orin Burke (Padraig Pearses), 14. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

13. Ryan O’Donnell (Oranmore-Maree), 11. Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree), 15. Conor Dolphin (Mullagh)

Subs

21. Seán Walsh (Moycullen) for Burke (51)

17. Joey Wallace (Ballygar) for Lonergan (54)

20. Cullen Killeen (Loughrea) for Trayers (57)

22. Conor Gilligan (Craughwell) for O’Donnell (58)

19. Seán Power (Ballinasloe) for O’Donovan (60)

Clare

1. Mark Sheedy (Sixmilebridge)

4. John Cahill (Clooney/Quin), 3. Fionan Treacy (Éire Óg), 2. Eoghan Gunning (Broadford)

5. Seán McMahon (Smith O’Brien’s), 6. James Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), 7. Riain McNamara (Cratloe)

8. Piaras Ó Sé (Ruan), 9. Matthew O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge)

11. Jack O’Neill (Clooney/Quin), 10. Michael Collins (Clonlara), 12. James Organ (Corofin)

20. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara), 14. Oisín Whelan (Clarecastle), 13. Sam Scanlon (Clooney/Quin)

Subs

15. Cian Neylon (Kilmaley) for Ó Sé (half-time)

19. Dylan Keane Hayes (Kilmaley) for Stritch (44)

22. Eoin Lahiff (St Joseph’s, Doora Barefield) for Collins (47)

17. Fiarchra Ó Braoin (Sixmilebridge) for McNamara (51)

24. Fionn Hayes (Sixmilebridge) for Whelan (55)

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).