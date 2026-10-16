Shamrock Rovers stunned in Galway on dramatic night in title race

Premier Division

Galway 2

Shamrock Rovers 0

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ TITLE hopes took an unexpected turn as they were defeated 2-0 away to Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Stephen Bradley was forced into an early pre-match change when an injury to Jack Byrne in the warm-up saw John O’Sullivan take his place in midfield. Rovers were already without suspended duo Michael Noonan and Naj Razi after both received their marching orders during a fiery finish in Tallaght on Monday.

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The away side got the game underway and immediately had the Galway backline under pressure, but it was the Tribesmen who drew first blood just two minutes in when an Ed McCarthy throw-in was only cleared as far as Aaron Bolger, his first-time shot saved well by Ed McGinty but the rebound fell straight to Galway captain Jimmy Keohane who made no mistake to hand his side an early lead and bag his seventh goal of the season.

The league leaders responded well, Bradley’s side remaining calm in their approach and their patience was almost rewarded when an O’Sullivan shot was well blocked by Conor Barratt, Matt Healy striking the resulting rebound but failing to test Hugo Da Cunha in goal. Despite not being in his manager’s initial plans, it was O’Sullivan who found himself at the centre of Rovers’ attacking phases, with the Hoops’ best chance falling when the 20-year-old struck low from a Dylan Watts corner but his effort was blocked by an outstretched Da Cunha leg.

It was all Shamrock Rovers, with the home fans praying their side could hold on to a first-half lead – and their prayers were prematurely answered when another McCarthy throw-in wasn’t cleared after two headed attempts. It was deja-vu in Deacy Park as Bolger again struck at goal and this time he made no mistake as he fired into the back of the net to double the Tribesmen’s lead heading into half-time.

The introduction of Jonathan Afolabi and Adam Brennan were a clear remonstration of Bradley’s half-time thoughts, and Rovers almost pulled one back early on when Watts thundered a shot low at goal only to be palmed away by the outstretched Da Cunha. Rovers again took control as they bombarded the United box, their frustrations growing as they were denied by a defiant Galway defence.

Shamrock Rovers' Tunmise Sobowale is challenged by Edward McCarthy of Galway United. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

As the clock ticked on the atmosphere was electric, both sides battling furiously with the result playing a crucial role on the Premier Division table. While it was Rovers who appeared likeliest to strike first, the best chance of the half fell to the home side when Bolger did brilliantly to evade a Brennan tackle before running the length of the pitch to strike a long-range effort which looked destined for goal but for a fantastic one-handed save from McGinty.

Bradley threw everything he had at his disposal, and was almost rewarded when Afolabi struck from short-range only for yet another save from the impervious Da Cunha, the Portuguese stopper spearheading a superb defensive display as Galway dug deep to defeat Shamrock Rovers for the first time since 2006 and deny the Hoops’ hopes of early title celebrations with rivals St Pat’s also dropping points at home to Shelbourne.

Galway United: Da Cunha; Barratt, Facchineri, O’Connor, Devitt, Bolger, Hurley, Keohane, Twardek, McCarthy (Wolfe 81’), Walsh (Connolly 88’).

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Sobowale, Lopes, Cleary (Grant 77’), Grace, Mulraney (Afolabi 45’), Healy (Brennan 45’), Watts, O’Sullivan (Fitzgerald 65’), Burke, McGovern.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.

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