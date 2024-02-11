Galway rally from nine points down but late penalty ensures Tipperary win

Tipperary 1-26

Galway 0-24

Stephen Barry reports from FBD Semple Stadium

THE GOAL GRAPHIC on the brand-new Semple Stadium big screen was held in reserve until the 74th minute as Gearóid O’Connor’s penalty ensured Tipperary held out for an Allianz League victory over Galway.

The Westerners had stormed back from nine points behind in the second half but could never edge ahead as points from Seamus Kennedy and O’Connor pushed the hosts back in front.

They won it when Kennedy turned over Galway as they worked the sliotar out from the back and Conor Stakelum was cynically hauled down by Seán Linnane. Colm Lyons brandished a black card and awarded a penalty which O’Connor drove to the net.

That took his tally to 1-13 and saw the Moyne-Templetuohy man deservedly pick up the man of the match award.

It’s a victory that puts Tipp in pole position for a place in the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals at the top of Group B alongside Limerick.

Both managers made four changes from their respective opening-day victories over Dublin and Westmeath last weekend.

Liam Cahill’s switches included a League debut for Moneygall man Seán Kenneally, while Henry Shefflin introduced St Thomas’ brothers Shane and Conor Cooney in two late changes to the programme for Eoin Lawless and Linnane.

Tipperary got off to a flying start as they built up a six-point lead within 19 minutes, 0-10 to 0-4.

It could’ve been more but for a trio of Seán Ryan goal chances going awry. He fresh-aired a tricky first attempt from a Kenneally pass before TJ Brennan got in a block on his next effort.

But the Templederry man continued to have the run on the Galway defence and would’ve netted but for a fine save by Darach Fahy. Brennan fouled Ryan on the next delivery inside and was subbed off soon after.

Tipp had a couple of early subs of their own. Both were enforced, however, as Bryan O’Mara and Jake Morris exited within five minutes of each other.

Willie Connors landed two points from midfield, while O’Connor was reliable from frees, totting up 0-8 by the break.

Conor Bowe and Craig Morgan came up from defence to score but Galway had the better of the final 10 minutes, trimming the lead back to three.

Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, and new captain Conor Whelan all struck a pair in the half, while impressive wing-back Cianan Fahy added another and was fouled for two pointed frees. 0-16 to 0-13 at half-time.

Again, Tipperary were the brighter from the throw-in. Mark Kehoe, Morris’s replacement, had the first three points of the half before O’Connor added the next two from play.

The gap was eight but a turning point arrived when Pádraic Mannion made a last-ditch covering block on a Kehoe goal effort.

From there, Galway scrapped their way back into the contest with seven points in a row, via Evan Niland (0-4, 3 frees), Conor Cooney (0-2), and Gavin Lee.

Bowe’s second gave Tipp their first score in 17 minutes but it was brief respite as Niland flashed a viciously dipping shot just wide before Conor Cooney’s fifth and Linnane brought the teams level for the first time since the second minute.

But Tipp had enough in reserve to make it two wins from two.

Scorers for Tipperary: Gearóid O’Connor 1-13 (1-0 pen, 0-8f, 0-1 65), Mark Kehoe 0-3, Conor Bowe 0-2, Willie Connors 0-2, Craig Morgan 0-1, Seamus Kennedy 0-1, John McGrath 0-1, Alan Tynan 0-1, Seán Kenneally 0-1, Jake Morris 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-10 (9f), Conor Cooney 0-5, Gavin Lee 0-2, Tom Monaghan 0-2, Conor Whelan 0-2, Cianan Fahy 0-1, Donal O’Shea 0-1, Seán Linnane 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina), 3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain)

7. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), 6. Robert Byrne (Portroe), 5. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), 12. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

13. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall), 14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 15. Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

Subs

23. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for O’Mara (16, inj)

19. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Morris (21, inj)

24. Billy Seymour (Kiladangan) for S Ryan (52)

26. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Tynan (61)

20. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha) for D Stakelum (64, inj)

25. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Kenneally (69)

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 6. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 3. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

7. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 20. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’), 5. Ciaran Fahy (Ardrahan)

8. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 10. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

13. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 12. John Cooney (Sarsfields)

22. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara, captain), 11. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

Subs

19. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields) for Brennan (24)

9. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore) for Glennon (35-h-t, blood)

18. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore) for Glennon (h-t)

9. Linnane for S Cooney (44)

26. Jamie Ryan (Loughrea) for J Cooney (52)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

