Canning misses out for Galway, Kilkenny welcome back Walsh

JOE CANNING MISSES out in the Galway team to play Cork on Sunday, after the Portumna man picked up a rib injury against Waterford last time out.

The Tribesmen will also be without Johnny Coen, who suffered a hamstring injury in the same game, and Seán Cooney, with TJ Brennan, Joe Cooney and Evan Niland all coming into the team.

Cork have made a number of changes for the game, including the return of Seamus Harnedy, who returns following a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile Kilkenny welcome back a number of senior figures for their Division 1 meeting with Clare on Saturday. Padraig Walsh and Conor Browne both return to the Cats defence, while Conor Fogarty comes in for Richie Leahy in midfield.

In the forwards, Walter Walsh – who makes his first appearance of the season – and TJ Reid both come back into the team as Martin Keoghan and Liam Blanchfield miss out.

Waterford have made eight changes from their defeat to Galway ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Tipperary.

Billy Nolan, Shane Fives, Ian Kenny, Iarlaith Daly, Darragh Lyons, Peter Hogan and Jack Fagan all come back into the team, as does two-time All Star Kevin Moran, who makes his first start of the 2021 season.

Tipperary’s team shows four changes, with Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn and Jake Morris all returning for the Premier.

Limerick have made seven changes for their meeting with Westmeath, with Graeme Mulcahy set to make his first appearance of the season.

Galway (v Cork): E Murphy; D Morrissey, D Burke, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, G McInerney, F Burke; S Loftus, C Mannion; J Cooney, E Niland, A Tuohey; B Concannon, C Cooney, C Whelan.

Cork (v Galway): P Collins; G Millerick, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, E Cadogan; L Meade, D Fitzgibbon; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, S Barrett; S Kingston, P Horgan, J O’Connor.

Kilkenny (v Clare): E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reid, R Leahy; A Mullen, W Walsh, B Ryan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Waterford (v Tipperary): B Nolan; S Fives, C Prunty, I Kenny; C Lyons, I Daly, K Moran; A Gleeson, D Lyons; P Hogan, J Fagan, Stephen Bennett; D Hutchinson, Shane Bennett, J Prendergast.

Tipperary (v Waterford): Brian Hogan; C Barrett, P Maher, B Heffernan; B Maher, S Kennedy, R Maher; A Flynn, P Cadell; D McCormack, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris.

Limerick (v Westmeath): N Quaid; J Boylan, R English, B Nash; D Byrnes, R Connolly, K Hayes; R Hanley, D O’Donovan; T Morrissey, P Casey, C Boylan; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella assess Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht’s campaigns and answer loads of listener questions as the 2020/21 provincial season draws to a close.