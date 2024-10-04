Galway dealt blow as Kenny's 96th-minute equaliser salvages draw for Dundalk

Galway United 1

Dundalk 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

A LATE EQUALISER from Eoin Kenny in the 96th minute might have more consequence at the top end of the table than the bottom, but will help to keep Drogheda United honest in the run-in.

It salvaged a point for Dundalk who probably merited it for a gutsy performance.

Standing Room Only was the Galway United supporter’s fanzine in the early 1990s, a light jibe at the former facilities in Terryland Park. On the 30th anniversary of the ground’s redevelopment, it was once again the case as the Galway public packed Eamonn Deacy Park in hope and some expectation of something special.

The football in the early stages might have felt familiar to veteran fans as there was plenty of blood and thunder in the middle. Paul Doyle laid down the biggest marker on Conor McCormack when he was cautioned in the 10th minute.

Dundalk did boss the opening half-hour but created few clearcut chances after Robbie Benson’s fouth minute header was straight at Brendan Clarke.

The home team eventually got to grips with the contest and they broke the deadlock with a header from Patrick Hickey, who bustled free and steered home sub Karl O’ Sullivan’s cross.

Galway’s Patrick Hickey celebrates scoring his side’s first goal. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The tide had turned by that time as Hickey had threatened, as well as Stephen Walsh, in the lead up to the goal.

There was more fluency after the turnaround. Dundalk asked questions, with subs Normann Garbett and Dara Keane both coming very close to an equaliser. Keane’s header was turned off the line by Killian Brouder.

Garbett’s opposite number O’Sullivan could just as easily have made it two; Ross Munro just managing an outstretched foot to turn his deflected shot wide.

Dundalk’s spirit was notable and they continued to carry a threat on the counter.

Another sub, Eoin Kenny — son of former Ireland and current St Pat’s manager Stephen — had the best chance for the Lillywhites but he couldn’t provide the finish during a goalmouth scramble.

He made amends shortly after for a costly draw from a home perspective.

Galway United: Clarke; Horgan, Buckley, Brouder, Cunningham; Keohane, Borden (Hurley 70), McCormack, Hickey (Slevin 84, , McCarthy (O’ Sullivan 27); Walsh

Dundalk: Munro; Mountney, Boyle, Cann, Keogh (Kenny 80); Horgan (O’ Kane 74), Dervin, Ooostenbrink (Hakiki 74), Doyle (Garbett 45), Benson (Keane 45); Gullan

Referee: E O’ Shea.

