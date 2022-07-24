Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Sunday 24 July 2022
Advertisement

Gareth Bale scores first MLS goal in Los Angeles' victory over Kansas City

The 33-year-old Wales international was making his second LAFC appearance from the bench.

By Press Association Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 11:15 AM
49 minutes ago 755 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5824699
Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer account for Los Angeles FC on Saturday evening (file photo).
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/PA
Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer account for Los Angeles FC on Saturday evening (file photo).
Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer account for Los Angeles FC on Saturday evening (file photo).
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/PA

GARETH BALE OPENED his Major League Soccer account when he struck from the bench in his second appearance for new club Los Angeles FC.

The 33-year-old Wales international, who joined LAFC last month following the end of his nine-year stay at Real Madrid, found the back of the net for the first time in a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening.

Bale secured the points seven minutes from time after Cristian Arango had opened the scoring for the visitors at Children’s Mercy Park.

He told the club’s official website: “The most important thing was we won the game, first and foremost. We all knew the first half maybe wasn’t good enough, but the manager had another great team talk and got us going.

“It was a great finish by Chicho (Arango) and it was nice to come on and grab a goal to help the team and to get the three points, so from a personal point of view, it’s nice to get off the mark and more importantly, get the three points.”

Bale’s maiden strike came in trademark fashion as he cut inside from the right before firing home left-footed after being introduced with 25 minutes remaining.

He made his debut for the club, who currently sit at the top of the MLS Western Conference, in a 2-1 win at Nashville last weekend.

Asked how he was settling in, he said: “The transition has been just kind of normal and what I expected. It’s going to take some time – I would be in pre-season now in Europe, so I’m getting my fitness back up quickly.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“The club is doing an amazing job to kind of progress me and not pushing me too quick, so I’m starting to feel better and better each day as training goes on and I was glad to contribute tonight.

“I’m enjoying it here. Everybody at the club has made me feel very welcome very quickly and I feel very settled straight away, and I think any player will tell you if they feel happy and settled, they start to play their best football.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie