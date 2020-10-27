AFL stalwart Ablett played on with broken shoulder in Grand Final

GEELONG LEGEND GARY Ablett played on through a broken shoulder while trying to land an AFL title for his side in his final professional match at the weekend.

Scan results issued today show that the the 36-year-old suffered the injury from an early clash with Trent Cotchin during Geelong’s Grand Final loss to Richmond.

He returned to the field to play through the pain barrier as his side suffered a 31-point loss.

Ablett’s team-mate Brandon Parfitt also played through injury during the defeat, a broken thumb stunting his influence at The Gabba.