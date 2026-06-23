Gary O'Neil succeeds Kieran McKenna as Ipswich manager

IPSWICH HAVE NAMED Gary O’Neil as their new manager, following Kieran McKenna’s resignation after he brought the Suffolk club back into the Premier League.

Englishman O’Neil arrives from French club Strasbourg on a three-year contract.

The 43-year-old took Strasbourg into the UEFA Conference League semi-finals last season – the first time the team had ever reached the last four of a European competition – and oversaw an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1.

Before his move to France, O’Neil managed both Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League, securing their top-flight status in his first seasons with both clubs.

Survival will be O’Neil’s aim in the coming campaign after Ipswich won promotion from the Championship on the last day of the season as McKenna’s men pipped Millwall to second place.

McKenna, who was unable to keep Ipswich in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season, surprisingly quit on 10 June after five years at Portman Road.

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“I have followed the progress the club has made over the last few years closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town in the Premier League is something I am hugely excited by,” O’Neil said.

“There is a strong vision and ambition at this club, and I am fully aware of the responsibility that brings, given how much it means to its supporters and to the community of Ipswich and Suffolk.

“We all know the challenge ahead as we prepare for the season together and I’m excited to meet everyone and get to work.”

O’Neil’s managerial journey started just four games into the 2022-23 season when he was appointed interim boss at Bournemouth, where he had been working on the backroom staff.

The former West Ham and Portsmouth midfielder was offered the job permanently in November 2022 after masterminding an improved run that ensured Bournemouth’s survival.

He left Bournemouth at the end of that season, but Wolves hired him in 2023, and he enjoyed a solid debut campaign at Molineux, with a 14th place finish in the Premier League.

O’Neil was sacked by Wolves in 2024 after a disappointing start to the following season.

Appointed by Strasbourg in January this year, O’Neil’s work in France convinced Ipswich to bring the Englishman back home.

The decision hasn’t been universally welcomed by Ipswich fans, who have labelled his arrival uninspiring.

But Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton is confident the move will pay off.

“He is a manager who has been on our radar for some time. He is highly motivated, highly regarded, has an incredible attention to detail and tactical knowledge and is an excellent coach with a real track record of improving players,” Ashton said.

“He brings a hunger and desire to succeed at the top level of the game and, with the full support of everyone at the club, I am excited to see what we can achieve together.”

– © AFP 2026