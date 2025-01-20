Gavin White to captain Kerry senior footballers for 2025

GAVIN WHITE IS set to captain the Kerry senior footballers for 2025.

As reigning county champions, Dr Crokes hold the right to nominate the Kerry captain for the upcoming inter-county season.

Advertisement

The Killarney club announced their selection this evening.

“Dr Crokes have nominated Gavin White as Kerry captain for the 2025 season,” a post on X reads. “We wish Gavin and all of the Kerry team the best of luck for the season ahead.”

Dr Crokes have nominated Gavin White as Kerry captain for the 2025 season. We wish Gavin and all of the Kerry team the best of luck for the season ahead 🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/IS3GT2V4ur — Dr. Crokes GAA (@DrCrokesGAA) January 20, 2025

The 2022 All-Star defender is set to succeed Paudie Clifford in the role, and this will be White’s second time as captain, having previously led the team in 2019.

Kerry reached the All-Ireland final that year, but Dublin reigned supreme for the fifth season in-a-row following a replay.

Jack O’Connor’s side open their Division 1 football league campaign against Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday. Derry are the defending champions, while Armagh start the year as All-Ireland holders.

The Kingdom last lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in 2022, with Seán O’Shea captaining them to glory.