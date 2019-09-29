This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Georgia crush giant-killers Uruguay with bonus-point victory

The popular South American side were unable to pull off another shock win.

By AFP Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 3,523 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4829449
Georgia players celebrate Levan a try from Chilachava.
Image: Shuji Kajiyama
Georgia players celebrate Levan a try from Chilachava.
Georgia players celebrate Levan a try from Chilachava.
Image: Shuji Kajiyama

GEORGIA OVERPOWERED URUGUAY at the Rugby World Cup for a 33-7 bonus-point win on Sunday, the popular South American underdogs unable to repeat their heroics against Fiji four days earlier.

A dominant forward display laid the foundation for an impressive victory by Georgia, who will now target an upset against Australia on October 11 as their path to a shock quarter-final place from Pool D.

Uruguay had rocked the tournament with its first shock result, beating highly talented Fiji by 30-27 in a pulsating match in Kamaishi on Wednesday.

Georgia coach Milton Haig had targeted Sunday’s clash as a “must-win” game and made 12 changes from the side that lost 43-14 to Wales.

And it was his side — ranked six places above Uruguay — that started the brighter, a sustained spell of forward dominance at the scrum leaving space out wide for winger Alexander Todua to score in the left corner.

Both sides struggled to impose themselves early in energy-sapping humidity in Kumagaya, which saw the first water breaks at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Georgia’s next score came on the half-hour mark. The forwards shoved Uruguay back with another powerful scrum, leaving number eight Otari Giorgadze to pick up at the base and dive over.

Uruguay hit back against the run of play, a clever inside ball slicing up the Georgian defence and leaving inside centre Andres Vilaseca a free run in under the posts.

Esteban Meneses’ men could have reduced their arrears further but Felipe Berchesi pushed a penalty attempt wide and the teams turned with Georgia leading 12-7.

Georgia extended their advantage only minutes after half-time, with Uruguay again unable to resist pressure from the heavy forwards and letting prop Levan Chilachava force his way over for a try brilliantly converted from the touchline.

A catch-and-drive from a line-out finished off by Giorgadze secured the bonus-point for Georgia as Uruguay found no answer to the heavier pack.

Uruguay were wilting in the heat and humidity, and a tired error on their own line let outside centre Giorgi Kveseladze in for an easy try to put the result well beyond doubt.

And with only three minutes left on the clock, Uruguayan replacement Facundo Gattas saw a red card for a high shoulder charge to the head, the tournament’s second on-pitch dismissal.

© AFP 2019  

