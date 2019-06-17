This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish teenager wins maiden ITF Future Tour title in first pro tournament

Georgia Drummy had an excellent week in Portugal.

By The42 Team Monday 17 Jun 2019, 12:51 AM
1 hour ago 519 Views No Comments
IRISH TENNIS STAR Georgia Drummy has claimed her first professional title at the ITF Future Tour event in Amarante, Portugal. 

The 19-year-old, who had come through two qualifying matches to reach the main draw, completed an excellent week by beating Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania in Sunday’s tournament decider.

Wimbledon 2018 - Day Six - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Drummy dropped just one shot throughout the tournament. Source: John Walton

In her first professional event abroad, Drummy further demonstrated her exciting potential with a 7-6, 6-3 victory to claim the title, $15,000 in prize money and valuable world ranking points.  

The Dubliner — a past pupil of Mount Anville College — made history in 2016 when she became the youngest Irish player to qualify for a Junior Grand Slam at the age of 15, defeating Helen Abigail Altick at the Australia Open. 

She represented Ireland at the Youth Olympic Games last summer, and was recently named Vanderbilt’s rookie of the year after her first year studying at the Nashville university. 

