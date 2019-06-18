This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thomas should be fit to defend Tour de France after avoiding serious injury

A crash at the Tour de Suisse does not appear set to rule Geraint Thomas out of the Tour de France following scans on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 576 Views 1 Comment
Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (centre).
Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (centre).
Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (centre).

GERAINT THOMAS IS set to be fit to defend his Tour de France title next month after avoiding serious injury in a crash on Tuesday.

Team INEOS star Thomas went down in stage four of the Tour de Suisse after colliding with a rival rider, landing on his shoulder and taking a blow to his head.

The knock ruled Thomas out of the remainder of the race, yet his scans came back clear later in the day.

The 33-year-old merely suffered shoulder abrasions and a cut above his right eye, meaning the setback should not keep him out of action for an extended period.

“Clearly, it’s frustrating and a small setback for my Tour de France preparations, but there’s still plenty of time before we start in Brussels in a few weeks’ time,” Thomas told the INEOS website.

“We will recalibrate and I’m sure my coach Tim [Kerrison] will have a plan in place to ensure I’m ready for July 6.”

Team doctor Derick Macleod added: “[Thomas] has been given the all clear, which is great, but we will continue to monitor him over the next few days.

“Knowing Geraint, it won’t take him long to get back on his bike, but we’ll need to ensure he’s symptom free in the next few days before he does so.

“We’re optimistic he’ll make a full recovery over the coming days, though, and all being well, he’ll be back on his bike very soon.”

The news comes as a boost to INEOS, who will be without four-time champion Chris Froome in France after fractures to his right femur, elbow and ribs.

The pair sat out the Giro d’Italia earlier this year, where team-mate Egan Bernal was also absent through injury.

