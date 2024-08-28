Advertisement
Giorgi Mamardashvili in action for Valencia. Alamy Stock Photo
succession planning

Georgia goalkeeper Mamardashvili to join Liverpool in 2025

Delayed arrival could mean Reds will want to hold onto Caoimhín Kelleher this season.
8.38am, 28 Aug 2024
561
0

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but the Georgia international will not arrive at Anfield until next season.

Mamardashvili shone during his nation’s first ever major tournament at Euro 2024 as Georgia reached the last 16 before bowing out to eventual winners Spain.

“Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, subject to a work permit and international clearance – with the Valencia goalkeeper set to move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“The Reds have secured a deal for the 23-year-old that will see him stay in Spain for the remainder of the current campaign with Los Che before switching to Merseyside next summer.”

Liverpool will reportedly pay €30 million plus a further €5m in add-ons for their first signing of the transfer window.

The club’s current number one Alisson Becker revealed this week that he has rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, 25, has been lined to moves to Premier League clubs Wolves and Bournemouth before the close of the transfer window, the the dealyed arrival of Mamardashvili will likely mean Liverpool will want to keep the Corkman for the rest of the season, at least.  

Alisson still has two years left on his contract at Anfield but backed the move for Mamardashvili.

“I think the club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here,” the Brazilian told the Liverpool Echo.

“I think it was a good idea, I knew about that (Mamardashvili) before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.”

– © AFP 2024

AFP
