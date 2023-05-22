Ireland trio enjoy title success on dramatic final day in Scotland

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international trio Claire Walsh, Emily Whelan and Aoife Colvill enjoyed title success on a dramatic final day in the Scottish Women’s Premier League yesterday.

Lauren Davidson’s added-time strike gave Glasgow City a 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox to clinch the crown in the most dramatic fashion.

Walsh and Whelan both started, with Colvill making her return from an ACL injury as a second-half substitute.

City, Rangers and Celtic could all have won the championship going into the final weekend of the season.

On a tension-filled last day shoot-out, it looked like Celtic were going to emerge champions as they took a 2-0 lead over Hearts at Parkhead through goals from Irish-eligible captain Caitlin Hayes and Natasha Flint.

Claire O’Riordan also plays her club football for the Hoops.

Rangers and Glasgow City were playing out a nerve-jangling stalemate in Govan until the second of four added minutes when Davidson squeezed the ball in from six yards to snatch the title from Celtic Park and there was time for Glasgow City ‘keeper Lee Gibson to make a crucial save to keep the Light Blues out.

Glasgow City finished the season on 83 points with Celtic on 81 and Rangers 78, with the top two spots also securing a place in the Champions League — a consolation of sorts for Hayes, O’Riordan and co.

Alamy Stock Photo Claire Walsh celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo

A delighted Davidson told BBC Alba: “I’m speechless. Everyone outside of our changing room doubted us today, but we know the quality we have.

“We never gave up. I’m so proud of them.

“We got so many opportunities to kill off the league but we literally left it to the last minute. Everyone in that dressing room is like a second family and I couldn’t be more happy.

“When it matters, we put the work in. We fought for each other and we’re now league champions.”

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross, after claiming her first title as boss, told BBC Alba: “It was an absolute rollercoaster today, but all credit to the players.

“They massively stuck to the game plan and gave it everything they had and I’m so proud of them for getting over the line in the last minutes there.

“The girls stuck together and they still believed. They deserve to go up their and lift that trophy today.

“We had that steely focus and I’m just delighted we got those three points to secure the title. I’m so pleased for the players. They’ve done all the hard work.”

City has a long history of homing Irish players, with Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan and Clare Shine among those playing their football at the club in recent years.

FAI Head of Women’s Football Eileen Gleeson was head coach in 2021 and 2022.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy