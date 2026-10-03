Ulster take three points from seesaw thriller away to Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors 33

Ulster 33

Bryn Palmer reports from Scotstoun Stadium

ULSTER BOUNCED BACK from an opening URC loss to Edinburgh by claiming three points from a rollercoaster draw with Glasgow at Scotstoun, which featured 10 tries and five yellow cards.

Richie Murphy’s side led 26-14 early in the second half only to be reduced to 13 men by two quickfire sin-bins and Warriors took full advantage to open up a 33-26 lead.

With Ulster back up to 15, Warriors then incurred two swift yellows themselves, but after drawing level with their fifth try seven minutes from time, Ulster couldn’t pull off a first win in Glasgow since 2021.

They were ahead within three minutes when a quick tap penalty and James McKillop’s flicked pass saw fit-again number eight Bryn Ward barrel over, Jack Murphy converting.

But Glasgow hit back swiftly with returning Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu playing a key role. From a penalty kicked to touch, Gregor Brown took the lineout and Dan Lancaster wrapped around Tuipulotu’s pull-back to release Josh McKay for the score that Horne converted.

Ulster also found some fluidity in attack and Glasgow out-half Lancaster copped a yellow card for preventing a three-on-one overlap with a flailing arm.

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The visitors made their extra man count, Murphy finding Ethan McIlroy – switched to full-back after Jacob Stockdale’s late injury withdrawal, with Ben Carson coming in at 13 – steaming in on an angle to crash over.

Despite being a man down, Glasgow hit back to take the lead, a brilliant floated pass from McDowall sending Kyle Rowe in at the left corner, Horne again converting.

Ulster lost Bryn Ward, only recently restored to fitness, with a knee injury but profited royally when a penalty was reversed just before the interval, after Glasgow scrum-half Horne retaliated to being dragged into a ruck by throwing the ball at the head of Tom Stewart.

Ulster went to the corner, Eli Snyman pouched the lineout and after several close-range carries, McIlroy’s brilliant out-the-back offload sent Murphy over. The out-half converted his own try for a 19-14 interval lead.

The visitors went further ahead with another slick try after 47 minutes, another superb McIlroy offload putting wing Chay Mullins over in the right corner for a bonus-point fourth try on his first start.

Murphy’s conversion made it 26-12, but the momentum switched dramatically when Ulster lost two players to the sin-bin within a minute.

First, Carson’s head-on-tackle on McDowall, and then McIlroy’s deliberate knock-on, saw the visitors reduced to 13 and Glasgow took full advantage.

Replacement prop Sam Talakai was driven over before Tuipulotu and Lancaster put Rowe into space and the winger handed off Jamie Benson to accelerate away.

Horne’s first miss of the night from the tee left it 33-26 and as Ulster regrouped and battered away, Glasgow suffered their own double whammy as Rory Darge and Talakai were both yellow-carded in quick succession to reduce the hosts to 13 for the final eight minutes.

Ulster replacement Juarno Augustus drove over moments later, Nathan Doak’s conversion drawing the visitors level at 33-33.

Horne had an opportunity to win it for Glasgow but his penalty hit the upright, before Ulster’s final assault saw Zac Ward bundled into touch in the last play.

Glasgow scorers:

Tries – McKay, Rowe (2), Dobie, Talakai

Conversions – Horne [4/5]

Ulster scorers:

Tries – B Ward, McIlroy, Murphy, Mullins, Augustus

Conversions – J Murphy [3/4], Doak [1/1]

GLASGOW: 15 J McKay (M Duncan 78), 14 K Rowe, 13 S McDowall (B Kuenzle 50), 12 S Tuipulotu, 11 J Dobie, 10 D Lancaster, 9 G Horne; 1 P Schickerling (N McBeth 44), 2 G Hiddleston (S Stephen, 44), 3 F Richardson (S Talakai 44), 4 G Brown, 5 M Williamson (S Cummings 44), 6 A Miller, 7 A Fraser (R Darge 44), 8 M Fagerson.

ULSTER: 15 E McIlroy; 14 C Mullins, 13 B Carson, 12 J Benson, 11 Z Ward, 10 J Murphy (J Flannery 55), 9 M Devine (N Doak 44); 1 E O’Sullivan (T McAllister 60), 2 T Stewart (H Walker 64), 3 K Knox (E Bello 50), 4 C Izuchukwu (B Donnell 13-21, 50), 5 E Snyman, 6 J McKillop (J Augustus 65), 7 D McCann, 8 B Ward (J McNabney 32).

Referee: Christopher Allison (SA)