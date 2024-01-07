Glen avenge All Ireland final defeat with late dramatic win over Kilmacud

Glen 1-14

Kilmacud 2-10

A GOAL FROM either side in injury time and a late wide by Shane Walsh was the thrilling, incredible finish to this All Ireland semi final as Derry and Ulster champions returned to the All Ireland final by defeating last year’s conquerors, Kilmacud Crokes.

A superb second half from the champions looked to have reeled Glen back in when goalkeeper David Higgins advanced to kick the equaliser with one minute of normal time left.

However, a mix-up at the back allowed Ethan Doherty to tap home a loose ball to the net. Glen might have felt that was enough to edge them home. But a remarkable Shane Walsh goal happened instantly when a speculative delivery just travelled through the murky fog to the net.

Crokes had a final chance to bring the game to extra-time, but Walsh’s effort sailed wide.

Advertisement

More to follow…