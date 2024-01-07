Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
Needle in Newry

Glen avenge All Ireland final defeat with late dramatic win over Kilmacud

Late drama in the Marshes as All Ireland final result from 2023 is reversed.
2
1.9k
40 minutes ago
Declan Bogue Reports from Pairc Esler

Glen 1-14

Kilmacud 2-10

A GOAL FROM either side in injury time and a late wide by Shane Walsh was the thrilling, incredible finish to this All Ireland semi final as Derry and Ulster champions returned to the All Ireland final by defeating last year’s conquerors, Kilmacud Crokes. 

A superb second half from the champions looked to have reeled Glen back in when goalkeeper David Higgins advanced to kick the equaliser with one minute of normal time left. 

However, a mix-up at the back allowed Ethan Doherty to tap home a loose ball to the net. Glen might have felt that was enough to edge them home. But a remarkable Shane Walsh goal happened instantly when a speculative delivery just travelled through the murky fog to the net. 

Crokes had a final chance to bring the game to extra-time, but Walsh’s effort sailed wide. 

More to follow…

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     