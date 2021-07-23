Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 23 July 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Liverpool striker scores 124th-minute equaliser from own half in Athlone's crazy FAI Cup loss to 10-man Waterford

Athlone were beaten on penalties after a bonkers 4-4 draw in the FAI Cup.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 23 Jul 2021, 11:01 PM
42 minutes ago 2,320 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5504411

FORMER LIVERPOOL STRIKER Glen Mcauley completed his hat-trick with a 124th-minute equaliser from inside his own half in an astonishing FAI Cup clash between Athlone and Waterford…yet ended on the losing side in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat. 

An utterly bonkers Cup tie finished 4-4 after extra time at Lissywollen, with Premier Division Waterford avoiding an upset against their First Division opponents by winning 4-2 on penalties. 

The first half was relatively calm, with Waterford leading at the break through Anthony Wordsworth. Shane Griffin then doubled Waterford’s lead seven minutes after the break, but the Blues were dealt a blow when Wordsworth had to wander lonely from the pitch having picked up a second yellow card. 

Athlone then kickstarted what seemed to be a miracle comeback as McAuley – who was only confirmed as signing for the club from Shelbourne earlier today – converted a 75th-minute penalty. Stephen Meaney then equalised for Athlone with seven minutes remaining, and McAuley then completed a remarkable turnaround by converting a second penalty in the 88th minute. 

Unfortunately for Athlone, the drama was only getting started. Again it was a player who had only signed before the game central to it: Greg Halford – signed by Roy Keane at Sunderland many moons ago – equalised in the first minute of stoppage time to send the game to extra time. 

Waterford manager Marc Bircham was then sent off after the full-time whistle for over-zealous protestations with the referee and was followed by Athlone manager Adrian Carberry in extra time, who was banished by the referee for appealing for a penalty too vigorously. 

There was further drama in store deep into stoppage time of extra-time. George Forrest had seemingly won the game for Waterford with a goal in the third minute of stoppage time, only for McAuley to complete his hat-trick in truly astonishing circumstances. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

With Athlone kicking off after conceding and the clock reading 124 minutes, McAuley took the ball inside his own half and blithely pinged the ball over the backtracking Paul Martin for a truly remarkable equaliser. 

That sent the game to penalties, where Waterford prevailed to break Athlone hearts. McAuley, of course, scored to further burnish his three-goal game, but Martin saved from Dylan Hand and Jack Reynolds, while Waterford converted all of their penalties to win 4-2 on spot kicks. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie