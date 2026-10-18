O'Leary goals secure Cork senior final win for Glen Rovers against St Finbarr's

Glen Rovers 2-20

St Finbarr’s 0-23

TWO SECOND-HALF strikes to the net by Eoin O’Leary settled this Cork senior hurling decider in favour of Glen Rovers against city rivals St Finbarr’s.

O’Leary raised the green flag in the 37th and 54th minutes, those scores enabling him to claim the man-of-the-match award, and more crucially shaping this title win for Glen Rovers.

Three years after they plunged through the relegation trapdoor, Glen Rovers have fought back to reach the summit of Cork club hurling once more. They rebounded to take their place in the top tier again at the close of 2024, and this success marks a first premier senior title since 2016.

O’Leary’s tally of 2-2 from play was instrumental, while Patrick Horgan amassed a customary valuable tally in front of goal, shooting over 11 points overall with three of those from play. Midfielder Rhys Dunne also caught the eye, rifling over three scores from play.

The Glen’s victory was achieved due to a powerful and clinical second-half showing. St Finbarr’s had tapped into their best play leading up to half-time, spearheaded by Brian Hayes who thundered into the game in the second quarter.

Glen trailed 0-12 to 0-10 at the interval but two frees from Horgan early in the second half wiped out that advantage. Then O’Leary pounced as he evaded the St Finbarr’s rearguard to cut in from the left wing, race in along the endline and bat to the net from a narrow angle.

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It provided Glen Rovers with a lead they would not subsequently relinquish. St Finbarr’s cut the deficit to two points on five occasions yet could not draw level. Their prospects were hit further then with six minutes remaining of normal time as Dunne’s delivery found O’Leary alone near goal and he drilled his shot home.

Brian Hayes, referee Wayne King, and Adam Lynch. David Ribeiro David Ribeiro

Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 0-11 (0-8 frees), Eoin O’Leary 2-2, Rhys Dunne 0-3, Dean Brosnan 0-2, Simon Kennefick 0-1, Micheál Mullins 0-1.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Ben Cunningham 0-6 (0-5 frees), Ethan Twomey 0-5, William Buckley 0-3, Brian Hayes 0-3, Sam Cunningham 0-2, Ciarán Doolan 0-1, Cian Walsh 0-1, Ricky Barrett 0-1, Aidan Barry 0-1.

Glen Rovers

1. Cathal Hickey

4. Eoin Varian, 6. Robert Downey, 3. Adam Lynch (captain)

5. Luke Horgan, 7. Eoin Downey, 2. Liam Coughlan

8. Rhys Dunne, 9. Conor McCarthy

11. Dean Brosnan, 12. Micheál Mullins, 10. Lee Quilligan

13. Simon Kennefick, 14. Patrick Horgan, 15. Eoin O’Leary

Subs

19. Brian Moylan for Quilligan (37)

18. David Noonan for McCarthy (54)

17. Adam O’Donovan for Dunne (60)

St Finbarr’s

1. Shane Hurley

4. Seán Daly, 6. Damien Cahalane, 3. Jamie Burns

22. Eoghan Finn, 2. Ciarán Doolan, 5. Conor Cahalane

7. Cian Walsh, 8. Ethan Twomey

10. John Wigginton Barrett, 11. Ben Cunningham, 12. Jack O’Kelly

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13. William Buckley, 14. Brian Hayes (captain), 15. Sam Cunningham

Subs

19. Aidan Barry for Walsh (37)

25. Jack Cahalane for O’Kelly (38)

23. Ricky Barrett for Sam Cunningham

Referee: Wayne King (Banteer)