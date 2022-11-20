Goalkeeper sent off after confronting fan who allegedly urinated in his bottle

NON-LEAGUE PLAYER Tony Thompson was “knocked sick” after a fan allegedly urinated in his drinks bottle during an FA Trophy tie.

The Warrington Town goalkeeper was furious after being sent off for confronting the supporter behind his goal during the 1-0 defeat to Guiseley.

“Today I fell out of love with the game,” Thompson wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve been called many names but for someone to p*** in my bottle, for me to drink it and then to be told I wasn’t allowed to react because I’m a player is outrageous.

“That person has put me my family’s health at risk and knocked me sick.”

The incident led to a long stoppage as players confronted fans behind the goal at Warrington’s Cantilever Park.

Warrington manager Mark Beesley felt the match official made the wrong decision.

“The Guiseley staff apologised — it was disgusting and there’s no place in life for things like that,” he told the Warrington Guardian.

“I think the referee has completely lost control after that – if someone urinates in my bottle and I drink it, I’m going to throw it away. To send him off for throwing the bottle away is a disgrace.

“The referee has to see common sense — I can’t understand it.

“From our point of view, the welfare of our players is paramount and what Tony was subjected to was disgraceful.

“Whoever did it should hang their head in shame and never be allowed into a football game again.”

Guiseley have condemned the incident and opened an investigation in the hope of identifying the accused fan.

A statement from the Northern Premier League Premier Division side read: “The club have requested match and CCTV footage from Warrington Town so we can investigate the incident involving a spectator entering the field of play and swapping Tony Thompson’s drinks bottle in the second half of the fixture.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows an individual swapping the bottles in the goal area, and that the replaced bottle allegedly contained urine. We unreservedly condemn this disgraceful action.

“Guiseley AFC is a family-friendly football club with a core of regular and committed travelling supporters.

“Unfortunately we do not have any information as to the identity of this individual. We urge anyone able to help in identifying them to email admin@guiseleyafc.co.uk.

“This information will be used in our investigation alongside the match footage.

“We deplore the actions of the individual(s) concerned and we will work alongside Warrington Town and the police to identify them. If the individual(s) involved can be identified they will receive life bans from attending Guiseley AFC fixtures.”